Herbal medicine usage will stabilise cedi — Dr Ikeson

Josephine Ansah Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:00

The Chief Executive Officer of Ikeson Herbal and Laboratory Hospital, Dr Griffin Nana Quabena Ikeson, has appealed to the government to recognise the value and potency of herbal medicine.

That, he explained, would lead to the reduction of the dependence on orthodox medicine, most of which were imported, and that would consequently help to stabilise the value of the local currency.

Speaking at the launch of the hospital at Teiman Oyarifa in Accra on Saturday, the CEO explained that unlike orthodox medicine, herbal medicine had proven effective in treating diseases such as diabetes and stroke, hence the need to value its important role in curing diseases.

"There are many diseases affecting us that only herbal medicine can cure. We have heard that orthodox medicine claims it doesn't have a cure for diseases like diabetes and stroke.

But when it comes to herbal medicine, we have numerous testimonies that it has cured people of diabetes and stroke,” he said.

The new Ikeson Herbal and Laboratory Hospital specialises in treating various health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and stroke, through a range of services that include outpatient services, general consultation, laboratory tests, pharmacy and physiotherapy.

The hospital comes with a spacious and modern facility, equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by a team of highly trained healthcare professionals. The CEO explained that the design prioritised patient comfort, and as such the provision of spacious rooms, modern amenities and a peaceful atmosphere, ensuring a supportive and comforting environment for recovery.

Dr Ikeson proposed to the government to establish a herbal medicine department in all major hospitals, smaller hospitals and clinics across the country. He emphasised that both herbal and orthodox medicine had their strengths and could work together to provide comprehensive healthcare.

"I want to propose to the government to establish a department for herbal treatment in all the major hospitals and clinics all over the country,” he stated.