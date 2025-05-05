Next article: GTEC appeals to TEWU-GH to call off strike

Health Ministry swears in teaching hospital boards

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi & Joyce Awuni May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Ministry of Health has sworn in the boards of six teaching hospitals and two key health regulatory bodies in Accra.

The hospitals are the Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye, Tamale, Cape Coast, Sunyani and Ho teaching hospitals, along with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The board members were sworn in by the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who charged them to deliver results of accountability and reform.

He said their appointments were not honorary, but a solemn call to steward the nation’s health institutions with integrity, efficiency and purpose.

As part of measures to ensure performance and accountability, all board members are required to sign performance contracts with clearly defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

These contracts, the minister said, would not be symbolic but enforced with regular performance reviews.

The chairpersons of the newly inaugurated boards include Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume; Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Kwabena Frimpong Manso Opuni; Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II; Samuel Owusu Bennet for Sunyani Teaching Hospital and Chairperson for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Prof. Dr Titus Kofi Beyuo.

Infrastructure and maintenance

Mr Akandoh expressed concern over the deteriorating conditions in some public hospitals, highlighting issues such as leaky roofs, unmaintained infrastructure and neglected compounds, although these facilities generated some internal revenue.

He directed the establishment of two dedicated accounts at each hospital for infrastructure upkeep and maintenance of critical diagnostic and medical equipment.

This directive, he explained, is to curb the frequent neglect of hospital assets and reduce overdependence on government for basic repairs and equipment replacement.

Legal claims

The minister warned that the negligence in healthcare delivery was leading to an alarming number of legal suits and financial liabilities for hospitals.

He therefore called for greater engagement between health workers and patients, emphasising that many legal claims could be avoided through improved communication and care.

On operational efficiency, the minister urged boards to ensure meetings are purposeful and strategic, warning against wasteful administrative expenditures.

Turning his attention to public health threats, Mr Akandoh emphasised the alarming growth of the abuse of opioids in the country, calling it a “serious national concern.”

He tasked the FDA to intensify regulatory surveillance and enforcement to curb the influx of illicit substances.

He also highlighted the government’s commitment to expanding access to specialist care through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, known as the “Mahama Cares Initiative.”

This fund aims to eliminate financial barriers for patients with non-communicable diseases, requiring a significant increase in the training of medical specialists.

To the board of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, the minister appealed for a focus on producing highly skilled, ethical and compassionate practitioners who can serve all regions of Ghana effectively.

Appreciation

The Chairperson of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Prof. Kwawukume, on behalf of the newly sworn-in board members, expressed appreciation to the government for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured the minister and the public that the boards would work with dedication, professionalism and transparency to help strengthen Ghana’s health sector.