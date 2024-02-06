Hand over Bogoso-Prestea Mine to new investors - Mineworkers Union to govt

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 06 - 2024 , 11:17

The Ghana Mineworkers Union (GMWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has added its voice to the call by workers of Future Global Resources (FGR) for the government to take over the Bogoso-Prestea Mine and grant the concession to other investors.

The mineworkers said FGR, since taking over the concession of the mines in 2020, had continuously demonstrated that it did not have the financial capacity to run it.

“We are very much aware that there are investors, both local and foreign, who are keen on taking over the mine as we speak.

So why must we allow FGR to hold the entire country to ransom?

We want to call on the government to make a swift decision about the future of the mine,” the General Secretary of the GMWU, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, said at the press conference in Accra yesterday.

Calls from workers

Some distressed workers of the FGR are currently protesting alleged mismanagement of the mine.

The General Secretary-Senior Staff Union of FGR, Bogoso-Prestea Mines, Samuel Kumi Manu, said the mine had not seen any investment since FGR took over in 2021.

“They are unable to finance the mine and are only interested in taking away the gold.

The debt of FGR has increased from $30 million to $115 million,” he alleged.

Mr Gbana said that the government must act swiftly by ensuring that Blue Holdings demonstrated its financial capabilities by investing in the business or they must step aside and allow a new investor to take over the mine.

“We have workers above 2,000 who are sitting at home. The local community of Bogoso and Prestea depend on this mine and so we cannot allow things to go like the way they are,” he said.

Meeting

Mr Gbana said the union held a meeting with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources about three weeks ago and it assured the members that there was still work in progress and that the minister had written to Blue Holdings to show proof of why their mining lease should not be withdrawn.

In addition, he said, the ministry stated it was doing due diligence to get a more prospective investor who could take over from Blue Holdings.

However, Mr Gbana said it did not appear there was any clear sense of direction and so the meeting was postponed.

“We believe that once an investor is beckoning at the stating and expressing keen interest in running the mine, they must be allowed to do so because livelihoods and the domestic community of Bogoso and Prestea are at stake,” the General Secretary of GMWU stated.

The Prestea-Bogoso Mine is currently under the control of FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd (FGR) and its principal shareholder is Blue International Holdings Limited, which is based in the United Kingdom.

The mine was previously operated by Golden Star Resources Limited until the asset was transferred to FGR in 2021.