GTBank Di Asa 6: Queens arrive in Accra for main show

The 60 queens who qualified in all 16 regions of Ghana during the audition of Atinka TV’s flagship reality show, GTBank Di Asa Season 6, arrived in Accra today, Thursday, November 10, 2022, for the main show.
They all converged at Atinka Media Village, Avenor Junction before being ushered into the Di Asa House. Contestants from the Western, Western North, Northern, and Ashanti Regions came by air. They were all received on Thursday Morning at the Airport with a warm welcome by the Di Asa crew.
For the others who could not come by air, they joined buses and were also picked up by the crew, straight to AMV.
Their arrival also allowed the queens to familiarise themselves with their new housemates and contenders.
The queens who came by air were elated because, for most of them, it was their first time boarding an Aeroplane.
Meanwhile, some expressed their excitement about the opportunity given to them to be part of this life-changing experience.
Others were also optimistic that they were going to be on top of the game with their dance skills.
For some, they assured their fans of a great show.
Producer of the Show, Richmond Afrifa Peasah, welcomed the queens and urged them to be disciplined in the Di Asa House adding that they should be ambassadors of their various regions or localities.
He assured them of fair competition and wished them the best of luck.
The GTBank Di Asa Season six was launched on July 10, 2022, at the grand finale of the Kel Di Asa Xtra.
This time, the auditions were done in 32 markets across the length and breadth of the country.
For the prizes, the winner will take home a brand new saloon car, the first runner-up will take home a mini-truck (Abossey Okai) and the second runner-up takes home a tricycle (Aboboyaa) in addition to other prizes.