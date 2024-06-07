Green Ghana today: Lands Minister urges all to plant trees

Featured

Daily Graphic Jun - 07 - 2024 , 02:40

Today marks Green Ghana Day, an annual event dedicated to planting tree seedlings across the nation.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, is calling on Ghanaians and residents of the country to participate actively in this year's event targeted at planting 10 million tree seedlings.

Since the inception of the Green Ghana initiative in 2021, the programme has seen the successful planting of over 41 million trees. Addressing the press last Tuesday, Mr Jinapor highlighted the remarkable progress made, stating that approximately 30 million of the trees were thriving at different stages of growth.

He emphasised the significant success of the project, particularly the 2022 edition, which saw a record 24 million trees planted. "In the maiden edition, we targeted five million trees and planted over seven million. By 2022, we aimed for 20 million and exceeded it by planting 24 million trees. Last year, we planted over 10.7 million trees,” the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources said.

“This brings our total to over 41 million trees," the minister stated and also highlighted the impressive survival rates: “67 per cent in 2021, 72 per cent in 2022, and a staggering 81 per cent in 2023,” he added.

For the 2024 edition, scheduled for today, Mr Jinapor gave an assurance that all necessary preparations had been made to meet the target of planting over 10 million trees. He confirmed the acquisition of enough seedlings and acknowledged the essential role of the private sector in supporting the initiative, saying the government had allocated GH¢1.5 million for the project this year.

As part of the day's events, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead a commemorative tree planting exercise at Nicholson Stadium, Burma Camp, in Accra. The theme for this year: "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow," serves as a call to action for all Ghanaians to join in the global effort to combat climate change by planting and nurturing trees.

Mr Jinapor urged the public to engage with the project actively, plant trees and take responsibility for their growth. He emphasised the government's commitment to sustainable forestry practices, ensuring that the country’s timber resources are managed responsibly.

This year's planting efforts will focus on degraded forest reserves, with six million seedlings designated for those areas. The remaining four million will be planted within communities, farms, along degraded watershed areas and other public spaces.

The diverse range of seedlings includes timber, shade, ornamental, fruit and multipurpose trees suitable for various climate conditions across the regions. By promoting the planting of species such as Eucalyptus, Mahogany, Mango, Coconut, and many others, the Green Ghana initiative aims to create a sustainable and greener future for the country.