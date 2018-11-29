Grandmother ‘roasts’ girl's hand for stealing meat from soup

As a form of punishment to prevent a 13-year-old girl from allegedly stealing meat from soup pots, her grandmother decided to thrust her left hand into
fire in a coal pot, which had purposely been lit to teach the victim a lesson .
The 62-year old grandmother, Aisha Tetteh, and her accomplice, Godson Ablor, 36, who are tenants in the same house at Manhean, near Amasaman, allegedly thrust the left hand of the victim into
Despite the persistent shouts for help by the
When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge said the incident took place at about
She said the two accused the victim of stealing meat from two separate pots of soup belonging to Aisha and Ablor's wife on the same day.
Ablor's wife, Regina Ayi is said to have complained of missing meat from her pot of soup, after which Aisha also claimed meat from her soup had gone missing.
Immediately, four children in the house were assembled as part of investigations to find the perpetrator and the victim was accused.
Mrs Tenge said even though the victim denied, Aisha and Ablor decided to punish her for allegedly being behind the stealing of meat from soups and sometimes stealing money.
As part of the punishment, Ablor allegedly used a razor blade to cut the left fingers of the victim before shoving her left hand into the burning charcoal.
The victim was left to her fate after her hand was burnt leaving her with no option than to cry and shout for help.
A member of the municipal assembly went to the aid of the victim and sent her to the Amasaman Government Hospital for medical care after which the matter was reported at the police station.
The victim is still on admission at the hospital where she is receiving treatment.
Ablor and Aisha went into hiding but have since been charged with causing harm.