Govt urged to support devt of salt industry

Nana Konadu Agyeman Nov - 24 - 2023 , 05:57

The Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has described the salt industry as an economic game-changer for the country.

He said instead of the nation relying on development assistance from international lending agencies such as the IMF for constant bailout to reset the economy, the salt industry could further be developed and relied upon for the much-needed foreign exchange.

The chairman was addressing journalists after touring the Songhor Lagoon mine site operated by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a private company, at Sege in the Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region.

Members of the committee were taken through how brine was pumped from the ocean into an existing lagoon that dried up many years ago, among other activities of the company.

The operations of Electrochem is considered the largest in Africa following the development of over 42 acres of concession for the production of salt for local consumption and for export.

Currently, the company is operating at about 30 per cent of its capacity following incursions into its concession at the lagoon’s catchment area.

The mine currently has the ability to produce some 650,000 tonnes of salt per annum which could be increased to one million tonnes in 2024, and two million tonnes by 2027.

Support

Mr Akyea lauded Electrochem Ghana for leading the way for the scientific production of salt and said salt production could compete favourably with cocoa which had been the backbone of the country's economy when much attention was paid to the sector.

He warned against attempts by any individual or groups to thwart the effort of Electrochem, the main company operating and mining salt in the Ada area.

The chairman further said that anyone who took the law into their own hands to undermine the operations of the company unjustifiably would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“We cannot have that lawlessness of undermining an undertaking that can bless the entire country.

So, I am using this opportunity to sound a note of caution to those who believe that this whole Ada traditional area should not improve when you have an investor who wants to improve the lot of the people,” he added.

The committee members, prior to touring the $88 million redeveloped Songor Lagoon Salt project, engaged the management and staff of the company behind closed-doors to learn about their challenges.

The fact-finding visit followed recent violent clashes between the company’s security and some community members over salt mining on the concession of the company which led to the death of one person.

Speaker’s referral

Mr Akyea said the committee had a referral from the Speaker of Parliament that they should engage all stakeholders, including the company, to find a solution to the recent disturbances.

Having met the company to listen to their side of the story, he said the committee would also invite aggrieved members of the community to hear from them.

The chairman also said that for the sake of community harmony, the company said it had ceded portions of its concession to communities in the area to mine, with market access guaranteed by ElectroChem.

The Ranking Member on the committee, John A. Jinapor, also said that the country could transform its economy through effective management of the salt industry.

Another member of the committee and MP for the Asawase Constituency, Mutaka Mubarak, commended Electrochem for the investment in the sector.

Briefing

Briefing the committee members on the operations of the company, the Group Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, owners of the company, Daniel Mckorley, said quality salt could be mined in most coastal areas with proper engineering works.

He, however, said: “One bad thing about this project is that we only have five months to work since you cannot do much during the rainy season.”

Mr Mckorley also said the company had come up with various initiatives to support people in communities in the area to improve livelihoods.