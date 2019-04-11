Governments urged to scale up investments in youth

Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Martha Pobee, is advocating a renewed global commitment towards the future of young people.
She wants governments to scale up their investments in youth-related interventions to safeguard the future of the world’s youth.
Ambassador Pobee lauded ongoing attempts in developing nations, especially to reform policies in education to improve on standards in order to aid acquisition of decent work.
She made the assertions at her office in New York when she received a student delegation from Ghana that paid a courtesy call on her to familiarise themselves with the workings of Ghana’s Mission to the United Nations.
The delegation was in the United States of America to represent Ghana at this year’s Global Classroom International Middle School Model United Nations (GCIMSMUN) Conference in New York.
Model UN
Model United Nations, also known as Model UN, is an educational simulation programme by which students learn about diplomacy, international relations and the United Nations by role-playing diplomats.
The GCIMSMUN is an annual event organised by the Lebanese American University, in collaboration with the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UN-USA) and brings together students from various schools all over the world to deliberate and find innovative and practical solutions to pertinent global issues.
Ghana has over the years participated in the conference under the auspices of Lifelink Friendship Schools – Ghana.
This year’s conference discussed mechanisms for sustaining post-conflict economic growth.
Delegation
Four members of the delegation won various awards.
Kuku Agyinsam from Able Academy and Jacob Idan from Saps School won the Secretary-General’s Award for Best Delegates for their outstanding performance on re-enacting the historic role the Security Council played in the Nigerian Biafran war which occurred between 1967 and 1970.
Their unique approach to finding lasting solutions to end the war set them apart.
Naa Akushia Otoo from Queensland International School and Afua Addo-Yobo of the SOS Schools won the Honourable Mention Award for their participation and role play as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in building consensus to find mechanisms of sustaining post-conflict economic growth.