Golden Star Wassa starts community development projects

Daily Graphic Feb - 08 - 2024 , 09:14

Golden Star Wassa Ltd, through its Golden Star Development Foundation, has cut the sod to start a series of development projects in its host communities in the Wassa area in the Western Region.

The beneficiary communities are Akosombo, Akyempim, Brofoyedur, Kubekro, Odumasi, Accra Town, Old Subri, Juaben and Anyinabriem, all in the Wassa area, the company said in a statement.

The projects are valued at more than $1 million and include the provision of a mechanised water system at Wassa Akosombo and the expansion of mechanised water facilities at Akyempim.

Projects

A one-bedroom six-unit teachers’ quarters each will be built at Brofoyedur, Kubekro, Odumasi and Accra Town.

In addition, an existing one-bedroom 10-unit teachers' quarters at Old Subri will be completed to help with the accommodation needs of teachers in the community.

Also included in the project is the construction of two 300-seating capacity community centres to meet the social needs of the Anyinabriem and Juaben communities.

Works on the development projects started immediately after the sod cutting and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Funding, selection

Funding for the projects is from 0.1 per cent of Golden Star Wassa’s profit before tax in addition to $1 per every ounce of gold produced and sold by Golden Star Wassa Limited, contributions of third-party contractors as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, as well as yields from investments of Golden Star Development Foundation.

Sod cutting

At the sod-cutting ceremony at Wassa Akyempim, the Vice-President and Managing Director of Golden Star Wassa Ltd, Shaddrack Adjetey Sowah, told the stakeholders that the sod-cutting for the projects symbolised commitment to its mission for the mine to benefit a lot of people through the development of Chifeng Gold.

Also speaking at the event, the Wassa East District Chief Executive, Emmanuel Boakye, underscored the immense impact of Golden Star Resources as a development partner to the government within its host communities.

He urged the communities to continue to provide the social licence needed by Golden Star Wassa to thrive and contribute to the area's economic development.

The Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah, commended Golden Star for its support to host communities over the years and for always going beyond their tax and regulatory requirements to support their host communities.

Chifeng Gold

The acting Divisional Chief of Anyinabriem, Nana Teng Amoakoh, who chaired the function, was full of praise for Golden Star for being consistent with its engagement and support to the community.

He assured the company of the community’s support in its endeavours.

Nana Amoakoh also encouraged the company and contractors of the projects to recruit more people from the local community to work on the projects.