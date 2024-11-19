GNFS receives wildfire rapid intervention, command vehicles for bushfire response

Nov - 19 - 2024

The Fire Aid and International Development (FAID) and the Dubai Civil Defence have donated 19 pickups, four command vehicles, and a Wildfire Rapid Intervention Vehicle for bushfire response to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

These vehicles have trackers to track their movements.

The vehicles were commissioned last Friday at the national launch of the 2024/2025 Bushfire Prevention Campaign to be held on the theme: “Effective Bushfire Prevention: Stakeholders’ Role in Ensuring a Greener Tomorrow”.

The event took place at the National Headquarters of the GNFS in Accra.

Flying Officer Robert Somerled Macdougall, who represented FAID, said the donation of equipment was part of a deliberate effort to establish a stronger relationship with the GNFS.

“We plan to create something more sustainable. Something that will go on to help the Ghana National Fire Service to reach the heights that other countries have reached,” he said.

Responsibilities

At the launch, the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, said the vehicles would be used to fight bushfires in other to ensure the safety of farmlands and vegetation.

Some of the vehicles presented to the Ghana National Fire Service at the ceremony.

He emphasised that “the government of Ghana has opened its doors widely, ready for any form of partnership from UK aid and philanthropists who have the safety of this country at heart”.

The minister, however, urged citizens to take particular interest in the sustenance of the country’s vegetation and protect them from one of its major enemies as agriculture was the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.

“With agriculture being the backbone of the Ghanaian economy, a good number of citizens and their families derive their bread and butter from engaging in peasant and commercial farming.

“Our cocoa, tea leaves and other cash crops have served and continue to serve as a big boost to our economy. This places a huge responsibility on us as citizens to take particular interest in the sustenance of our vegetation and protect them from one of its major enemies, bushfires,” he said.

Commendation

Mr Quartey also commended the GNFS for its hard work over the years to keep our forests and farmlands safe by responding to all bushfire incidents that occurred in our various communities.

“It has also been observed in recent times that the service has intensified its educational drive by engaging the public through all available channels, such as social media, traditional media, and one-on-one community-based education,” he added.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius A. Kunnuor, expressed appreciation to FAID and the Dubai Civil Defence for the vehicles and pledged that they would be put to good use.

He said the donation would facilitate quicker and more efficient response to fire incidents, especially in fire-prone areas.

He further highlighted some benefits from the World Rescue Organisation (WRO), the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation and the Fire Aid and International Development UK.

“Since 2002, personnel of Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana as a whole have benefited a lot from training and Rescue Equipment donated through the partnership with the WRO, United Kingdom Rescue Organisation and the Fire Aid and International Development UK,” he said.

He added that recent donations from the Fire Aid and International Development UK included firefighting equipment valued at £197,609 in 2022, followed by items worth £16,480 in 2023, and an additional shipment of rescue tools and other firefighting equipment worth £130,000, awaiting clearance at the Tema Port.