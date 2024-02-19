GJA revokes media blackout on Hawa Koomson

Doreen Andoh Feb - 19 - 2024 , 04:59

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has revoked the media blackout it imposed on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The decision, taken in consultation with its media partners, was after the MP, who is also the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, redeemed her promise to engage the GJA to settle the impasse.

The MP and minister met the National Executive of the association at the Ghana International Press Centre last Thursday.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, the GJA urged all media houses to comply accordingly.

However, the GJA and its media partners called on all media houses to continue to enforce the blackout imposed on the MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, for allegedly assaulting the Northern regional correspondent of Citi FM/TV, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries on January 27, this year.

The GJA said the decisions were taken after a meeting of the GJA and its media partners last Thursday to review the blackout.

“The blackout imposed on the MP, who is also the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, was meant to get justice for David Kobenna, a morning show host of Cape FM, who was assaulted by thugs wearing branded T-shirts of the MP during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants in the Central Region in Cape Coast on January 4, this year.

“On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Mrs Koomson redeemed her promise to engage the GJA to settle the impasse by meeting the National Executive of the Association at the Ghana International Press Centre,” it said.

The statement said she was accompanied by the Minister designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar.

It said also in attendance were the President of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Edwin Arthur; the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Gloria Hiadzi, and the Programme Manager for Freedom of Expression at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Muheeb Saeed.

Also present, it said, were the Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Simon Agianab; the President of the New Media Association, Eugene Nkansah; the Executive Secretary of PRINPAG, Jeorge Wilson Kingson, and Gabriel Asante Bosompem, who is one of the two GJA representatives on the National Media Commission (NMC).

Support for Justice

“After extensive deliberations, Ms Koomson said “I will give you the necessary support” to ensure justice for David Kobenna,” the statement said.

It also quoted Ms Abubakar as saying that the Awutu-Senya East MP was willing to work with the GJA to lay the matter to rest, adding that the Ministry of Information would also support in that regard.

On behalf of the media partners, the GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, commended the Fisheries Minister for taking such positive step to help find a solution to the problem and expressed the hope that she would live by her pledge, the statement added.

Background

The President of GJA, on January 25 this year, appealed to media houses and journalists to institute a media blackout on Mrs Koomson.

It came after the police failed to arrest persons who physically assaulted David Kobena.