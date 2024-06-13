GJA opens entries for 28th Media Awards

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jun - 13 - 2024 , 06:45

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened entries for this year’s GJA Media Awards.

The entry period began last Tuesday and will close on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. The association said there would be no extension after the expiry of the filing period.

A press statement issued by the General Secretary of the association, Kofi Yeboah, said only members of the GJA in good standing were eligible to participate in the awards. It added that participants were required to submit works published in 2023 and that entries were to be submitted strictly online via https://portal.gjaghana.org.

Entry requirement

The statement said the competition was open to members in good standing who were working in the print (including news agencies), electronic and online media. It said members of the National Executive and the GJA Media Awards Committee were not eligible to contest.

The statement said entries should cover works published from January 1 to December 31, 2023, and applicants may submit entries for a maximum of two award divisions. It said entrants must submit clear and original published work of each entry, and must also upload a clear passport-size photo for their entries.

Also, it said, student journalists must upload a scanned copy of their student identification card for their entries. It advised entrants to secure a strong internet connection to ensure easy and fast uploading of entries.

It also said entries or nominations should be titled, “GJA MEDIA AWARDS 2024”, adding that “the GJA is not bound to give an award in a division if it does not merit one”. The statement said the Awards Committee would select the Overall Best Story from the various awards divisions for consideration by the National Executive as winner of the P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year; Best Female Journalist of the Year; Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year, and Best Student Journalist of the Year.