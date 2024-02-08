Give import tax exemption to agric sector businesses — Businessman

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 08 - 2024 , 07:57

The producers and manufacturers of Deedew Spices, Bloomway Industries, have called on the government to exempt manufacturing companies in the agricultural sector from paying import duties.

That, the company said, would help them to import modern machines to boost production for export and generate more revenue for the country.

The Resource Optimisation Manager, William Acheampomg, who spoke to the Daily Graphic after the company’s brand ambassador unveiled some products, said that would also help create more jobs to grow the local economy.

Spices

The Ambassador of Deedew Spices, Nana Ama McBrown, a Ghanaian actress, unveiled five varieties of the Deedew spices which had been produced for commercial food businesses such as restaurants, street food vendors, eateries and households.

They are stew, jollof, curry, noodles and all-purpose seasoning which come in two packs— 7g and 30g.

Following the introduction of the products, the brand ambassador together with journalists and bloggers toured the company’s manufacturing site to see at first-hand the process of producing the spices which were introduced onto the Ghanaian market on August 2023.



Farmers

Mr Acheampomg explained that farmers were the backbone of the economy.

To support them, he said the company employed the services of farmers from the Central, Volta and Northern regions to supply them with natural ingredients for the production of the spices.

He added that the company was looking at entering into markets such as Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

He called on the government to support manufacturing firms in the sector to flourish.

For her part, the ambassador recommended the product to the Ghanaian market and added “What I eat is what I sell to Ghanaians”.

Touching on the potential impact for tourism, she also said “Imagine tourists returning home not just with souvenirs, but also with the ability to recreate authentic Ghanaian dishes in their kitchens, fuelled by Deedew's vibrant spice blends.”