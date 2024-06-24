Girls hand over friendly manifesto to political parties

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Jun - 24 - 2024 , 09:57

Thirty girls at a Plan International Ghana workshop have presented a ‘girl-friendly’ manifesto for political parties in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

The manifesto focuses on enhancing opportunities in the areas of education, employment, health and leadership and calls on the various political parties to consider their needs for the betterment of all girls in the country.

Under its She Leads project, the girls, selected from the Central, Ashanti, North East, Greater Accra, Upper West and Volta regions, presented a copy of the manifesto to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy Greater Accra Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Coordinator, Rachael Amoah, where they intimated that “as the political parties in Ghana gear up for the 2024 elections, it is imperative to prioritise policies that foster inclusivity and empowerment, particularly for Girls and Young Women (GYW)”.

Education

In the area of education, they called on the various political parties to implement targeted initiatives to improve access to quality education for girls, including scholarships, mentorship programmes, and infrastructure development in underserved areas as well as the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education among girls through specialised training programmes and incentives for schools that encourage female participation in these fields.

Employment

In the area of employment, they called for the introduction of internship and apprenticeship programmes specifically tailored for young women to enhance their skills and employability in various sectors, including technology, health care and agriculture as well as encourage entrepreneurship among young women by providing access to start-up capital, business development training and mentorship opportunities.

Health

With regard to health, they called for the strengthening of reproductive health services by expanding access to contraception, prenatal care, and maternal health facilities, particularly in rural and marginalised communities.

They also made a strong case for the provision of sanitary facilities and accessible sanitary products by calling for the removal of taxes on imported products or providing support to local manufacturing companies to produce high-quality and affordable sanitary products.

Leadership

On leadership, the girls called for the promotion of girls' participation in decision-making processes at all levels of society, including school councils, community boards and political forums, to cultivate leadership skills and amplify their voices in shaping policies that affect their lives.

Also, they called for the establishment of mentorship programmes connecting young women with accomplished female leaders in various fields, providing guidance, inspiration, and networking opportunities to nurture future generations of female change-makers.

