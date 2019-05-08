Girl, 7, kidnapped at Kintampo

The police at Kintampo in the Bono East Region are on a mission to rescue a seven-year-old girl, Jackline Ntriwaah, aka Maame Yaa, believed to have been abducted by an unknown woman about a month ago.
In what appears to be another scary kidnapping case, the police say they are following a lead to track down two callers who demanded cash from the girl’s guardians to disclose the location of the girl.
The police said they were also searching for a woman in veil, spotted in the vicinity around the time the girl was supposed to have been abducted.
Police briefing
Briefing the Daily Graphic in Sunyani yesterday, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, whose regional Command is also responsible for the Bono East Region, said one John Barnabas Ankomah, 80, and Victoria Ankomah reported to the police on April 4, 2019 that their granddaughter, Maame Yaa, who left home had not returned.
He said the police went to Sawaba, a suburb of Kintampo, where the complainants resided and searched the area without finding the girl.
Woman in veil
According to Chief Inspector Oppong, the police were informed that Ntriwaah was playing with a boy of about seven years outside their house on that day when the woman in veil appeared and asked that they follow her for toffees.
He said the boy refused, but Ntiriwaah followed her to a nearby shop where the woman bought toffees for her.
He said the woman again asked Ntriwaah to accompany her to another place so that she could buy food for her.
He said it was during the search for the victim that her guardians received phone calls on MTN numbers 0553894521 and 0240384360 with a request from the caller for GH¢500 so that the callers would reveal Ntriwaah's whereabouts to them.
Chief Inspector Oppong added that a motion on notice attached by an affidavit in support had already been moved at the Kintampo District Magistrate Court to order MTN Telecommunications Ghana Limited to furnish the police with the details of the callers of the two numbers to assist the police in their investigation.
He gave an assurance that efforts were being made to locate and rescue the girl. The supposed kidnappers, he added, would also be arrested and prosecuted.