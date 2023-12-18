Ghanaian appointed International Liaison Officer of Caribbean SMRP Chapter

A Ghanaian, Gyampo Mintah Gyampoh has been appointed the International Liaison Officer of the Caribbean Chapter of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP) with oversight responsibility as Executive Director for Africa.

The SMRP is a non-profit professional society formed by practitioners to develop and promote excellence in maintenance, reliability and physical asset management while creating leaders in the profession.

Appointment

As the International Liaison Officer, Mr Gyampoh will be responsible for all the international business concerns of the organisation.

“I am grateful to God for this rare opportunity. Indeed, I am undeniably humbled and excited about this privilege.

Certainly, I look forward to discharging my duties with zest and alacrity to serve”, he said.

He added that the appointment has granted him the opportunity to bring to bear his expertise in the global arena and specifically impact Africa by building the necessary and vital linkages among facility and asset managers such as engineers and technicians to engage.

Mr Gyampoh said his new role would enable him to create a hub of engineers and technicians for the country’s oil and gas fledging industry as well as augment the work being done in the area of local content adaptation which is among one of the best in Africa.

Furthermore, he said he would assist in building the human resource base and export the talents as a foreign exchange earner for Ghana.