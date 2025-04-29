Ghana Hotels Association seeks lower utility tariffs

Alberto Mario Noretti Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has renewed its appeal to the government for lower utility tariffs to enable the hospitality industry to operate smoothly, expand its facilities and create more jobs in the broader national interest.

It said the high cost of utility tariffs was inimical to the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry.

The President of the association, Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jnr, said this in an interview before a health walk by members of the association on the main streets of Ho as part of activities marking its 50th anniversary.

The celebration is on the theme: 50 years of advocacy and impacting Ghana’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr said hotels had a vast potential to contribute to job creation and generate a lot of revenue for the government through taxes.

“We also generate substantial foreign exchange for the government and protect the good image of the country,” he added.

Licence, challenges

Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr said that currently there are 1,500 registered members of the association, while the whole hotel industry in the country has 80,000 direct and indirect workers.

Member of the Ghana Hotels Association taking part in the anniversary health walk

He said there were about 5,000 licensed hotels in the country, while some unlicensed hotels were also operating.

The GHA President affirmed that the association had taken a serious stance to deal with the unlicensed facilities to ensure they complied with the regulations of the hospitality industry or shut down.

“This is because we want to maintain the highest standards in the industry,” he told the Daily Graphic.

The President of the Ghana Hotels Association said apart from the high utility tariffs, the high cost of food and beverages was also impacting the hotel industry.

“So, a special utility tariff dispensation from the government will serve not only the interest of the tourism and hospitality industry, but the entire nation as more jobs will be created and we will expand our business to attract more tourists,” Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr explained.

He also called on the government to improve facilities at the country’s tourist sites and carry out extensive improvements on the country’s roads and internet services to boost tourism.

Tourism potential

Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr called on the private sector to invest heavily in the tourism and hospitality industry, which he said had bright prospects and guaranteed returns.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Volta Region branch of the association, Henry Johnson, has announced plans to embark on a robust tourism promotion crusade aimed at unlocking the region’s full economic potential.

He said the initiative would be preceded by the establishment of a viable welfare scheme for hoteliers to enhance their confidence and operational stability.

Mr Johnson said there were 229 members of the association in the region, adding that efforts were underway to increase the membership to 350 by the end of the year.