Gender-based NGOs call for peace in Bawku

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Women Mediators Network of Ghana (WoMNet GH) has called for urgent action to protect women and children in the Bawku conflict.

The group, alongside like-minded organisations such as the Ghana Chapter of the UNOWAS Working Group on Women, Youth and Security (UNOWAS), the Ghana Chapter of the Network For the Peace and Security of Women in the ECOWAS Space (NOPSWECO), the Ghana Chapter of the African Women Leaders Network with technical Support of the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), Peace Legacy and the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA), condemned the ongoing violent conflict in Bawku and its devastating impact on women and children.

Statement

In a statement, they called for immediate action to ensure ceasefire to stop hostilities and gunshots, committing to dialogue for sustainable resolution, saying WoMNet was deeply concerned about the ongoing violent conflict in Bawku and its devastating impact on the community, especially on women and children, adding that “We unreservedly condemn the violence being perpetuated by both sides, the Mamprusis and Kusasis, of the conflict that is unleashing destruction of properties and untold hardship on the people of Bawku, especially women and children.”

They also called for the protection of women and children to prevent sexual and gender-based violence, provide access to essential services including health care and education, and establish safe spaces.

They further called for, the promotion of women's participation to include women in peace processes, decision-making structures, and reconciliation efforts for inclusive solutions.

The network, therefore, called on the warring factions to cease hostilities and engage in dialogue.

They also called on the two major political parties, that is the NDC and NPP, and other influential actors to refrain from exploiting the conflict for political gain.

The group further called on stakeholders, including the government, civil society, local leaders and international partners, to collaborate in addressing these critical areas.

It said: “Let's work together to forge a path toward a peaceful and secure future for all, aligning with UNSC Resolution 1325 and Ghana's National Action Plan which calls for the protection of women and children during conflicts”.

The group acknowledged the mediation process as commenced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, saying it believed “this was a step in the right direction” and would be successful if all factions and stakeholders remained committed to dialogue as the only peaceful solution to the conflict.

About WoMNet

WoMNet is a network of trained Women Conflict Mediators including female members of the National and Regional Peace Councils, peace and security experts, politicians and women’s rights activists across Ghana. It was established in March 2024.