Funny face arrested by police for death threats

Comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has been arrested by the Police.
He was arrested on Monday, October 18, 2021, for allegedly threatening some individuals with death via social media.
“The police on Monday, 18th October 2021, at 10:14 pm arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms.” The Police announced the arrest on social media.
Funny Face in a video is heard insulting certain individuals and threatening to kill the mother of his children for allegedly using the kids to extort money from him.
He also threatened to commit suicide.
But the police said, “Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigation”.
“The police is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the police. We want to assure the police that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety”. It gave the assurance.