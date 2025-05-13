Next article: Establishment of 2nd gas processing plant: Committees set up to oversee project

Full Gospel, Ecobank celebrate mothers with donation at Ridge Hospital

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi May - 13 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship (FGB) ladies, in collaboration with Ecobank Ghana PLC, have commemorated this year's Mother’s Day by supporting 30 nursing and new mothers at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).

The donation, made through FGB’s outreach arm, Agambrite, included an amount of GH¢50,000 for the full settlement of medical bills for mothers who could not pay for their delivery and the distribution of baby essentials such as diapers and others.

Message

The National Ladies Coordinator of FGB and wife of a former Vice-President of Ghana, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the mothers.

“The child you are holding, you have no idea what that child will be, or what will come out of the line of that child,” she said, drawing parallels from biblical stories to uplift their spirits.

She said today’s babies were the future, hence, mothers should love and take good care of them.

The Head of Marketing and Brand at Ecobank, Regina Ofori, emphasised the bank’s commitment to supporting maternal care and women’s welfare.

“The joy and happiness on their faces is the biggest value we can get,” she said, adding that the initiative aligns with Ecobank’s broader vision of community impact.

A member of FGB, Owusu Ansah, also explained that the initiative, which had been running since 2018, was usually held annually at other locations, but was brought to the Ridge Hospital this year to mark Mother’s Day more inclusively.

He mentioned that Ecobank donated GH¢ 50,000 for covering the medical bills and setting up junior accounts for some of the mothers.

“This is more than charity, it’s about dignity, hope, and the power of community,” he said.

Gratitude

The Medical Director at the hospital, Dr Ralph Armah, expressed appreciation to the donors and acknowledged the significant relief it would provide for mothers and the hospital administration.

He encouraged feedback for improvement, urging mothers to report any dissatisfaction directly to the hospital before resorting to the media.