Fraudsters target Volta ECG clients — General Manager

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 28 - 2024 , 06:13

The General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in charge of the Volta and Oti regions, Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, has stated that the fraudulent practice where some callers demand deposits from power consumers to repair or replace their meters and settle their debts has been on the rise in recent times.

Such cases, she said, had been reported in Ho, Kpando, Hohoe, Denu and Sogakope in recent times and, therefore, called on customers of the ECG to ignore such calls.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo, who spoke to the Daily Graphic in an interview last Monday, said the fraudsters also used social media for their nefarious activities and sometimes instructed customers to make payments into certain bank accounts.

“Sometimes, they impersonate officials of the ECG such as the district manager, accountant or technical officers,” she added.

She has, therefore, cautioned the public, especially clients in the Volta and Oti regions against the activities of fraudsters who call customers of the ECG, asking them to make payments into a mobile money account to enable them to access the company’s services.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo further stated that the ECG office in the Volta Region does not operate a mobile money account.

Cashless service

The general manager said with the introduction of the ECG cashless and paperless services, customers could access the company’s services through the ECG PowerApp or short code *226#.

“That allows our customers to access ECG services and control their payments without any mobile money charge or E-levy,” she explained.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo gave assurance that the ECG was collaborating with the security agencies to bust the fraudsters.

She entreated the company’s clients to avoid dealing with middlemen and report any suspicious calls to the ECG without delay.

In a related development, Ms Jatoe-Kaleo appealed to the public to help protect ECG poles and transformers by avoiding bushfires, saying such activities could disrupt power supplies to customers.