Fertility struggles: A shared journey, not a woman’s burden

Delali Sika May - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 5 minutes read

For centuries, childbirth has been seen as a defining milestone in the Ghanaian society.

A woman’s worth is often tied to her ability to conceive.

But what happens when the natural path to motherhood is blocked?

For many couples struggling with infertility, the journey is filled with stigma, emotional pain and limited options.

Despite medical evidence showing that male infertility accounts for over 50 per cent of cases, women bear the brunt of blame.

Many spend years moving from one hospital to the other and one herbalist to another, seeking a “cure” while the husbands refuse to consider medical testing.

Blame

Eric Amoh, a public health nurse at the Akwapim South Health Directorate, has encountered countless women who suffer in silence due to infertility stigma. He says the biggest misconception is that fertility issues are always the woman’s fault.

“I have met women who go through endless treatments while their husbands refuse to even get tested,” he explains.

“Some men believe that as long as they can perform sexually, they are fertile—but that’s not always the case.”

In many cases, Mr Amoh noted, low sperm count, poor sperm motility or other underlying conditions in men contribute to infertility.

“However, because of cultural expectations, men rarely come forward for fertility screenings, leaving their wives to shoulder the emotional and physical burden alone,” he said in an interview with Daily Graphic.

Infertility

Infertility is a condition that affects approximately one out of every six couples, according to information on americanpregnancy.org, with female infertility accounting for approximately one-third of all cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that infertility affects up to 15 per cent of reproductive-aged couples worldwide.

WHO demographic studies from 2004 show that in sub-Saharan Africa, more than 30 per cent of women aged 25 to 49 suffer from secondary infertility, the failure to conceive after an initial pregnancy.

Treatment

For Afia Osei, a midwife at a fertility clinic in Accra, the stigma surrounding assisted reproductive technologies is one of the biggest barriers to acceptance.

“In Ghana, people still see IVF as unnatural or even as ‘playing God,’” she says. “Some believe that if you conceive through IVF, the child is not truly yours. Others fear that the process is painful or unsafe.”

She emphasizes that IVF is a medically approved, safe option that has helped millions of couples worldwide. But the financial cost remains a major hurdle, with one cycle of IVF in

Ghana costing between GH¢20,000 and GH¢40,000, making it inaccessible to many.

“We need more public education,” she insists.

“If people understand that IVF is just another way to conceive, just like a C-section is another way to give birth, acceptance will grow.”

Religion

For many, religious beliefs shape their views on assisted reproduction. Some faith leaders discourage IVF, surrogacy and even adoption, arguing that children should only be conceived “naturally.”

Dr Kwaku Boateng, a fertility specialist in Accra, believes that open conversations between religious leaders and medical professionals can help shift these perceptions.

“I’ve had patients tell me they were advised not to try IVF because it’s against their faith,” he shares.

“But when I explain that IVF simply brings sperm and egg together outside the body before implantation, they begin to see it differently.”

Adoption

For Abena Agyeman, a 38-year-old banker, years of trying to conceive naturally ended in heartbreak. After five miscarriages and two failed IVF attempts, she and her husband decided to adopt.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” she admits. “My mother kept telling me to keep trying, that ‘God’s time is the best.’ But emotionally, I was drained.”

After months of legal processes, Abena and her husband adopted a baby girl.

Today, she is a strong advocate for normalising adoption in Ghana.

“People still ask me when I will have ‘my own child,’” she says.

“But my daughter is mine in every way that matters.

Parenthood is not just about giving birth—it’s about love, care and commitment.”

Support

Experts agree that policy changes and increased public awareness are crucial to making fertility treatments more accessible and acceptable in Ghana.

“There should be government support for fertility treatments, just like we have with maternal health programmes,” Dr Boateng suggests.

“A national fertility fund could help couples afford IVF or other treatments.”

He also emphasises the need for education at all levels—from churches and mosques to schools and workplaces.

“Infertility is a medical condition, not a curse. If society begins to see it this way, we can create a more inclusive environment where people feel supported rather than shamed,” he noted.

Acceptance

In a society where childbirth is often seen as a woman’s ultimate achievement, it’s time to change the narrative. Parenthood comes in many forms—natural conception, IVF, surrogacy and adoption.

What matters most is not how a child is brought into the world, but the love and care they receive.