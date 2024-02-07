FBNBank supports Childhood Cancer patients, schoolchildren

Daily Graphic Feb - 07 - 2024 , 09:25

FBNBank has made a donation of GH¢50,000 to the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana Foundation to support the foundation and its work for children with cancer.

In a similar gesture, the bank has also made a presentation to the Nana Saka Nkansah School Complex at Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

The gesture is in line with the bank’s commitment to community engagement and contribution to the well-being of its beneficiary communities.

Lifeline

Though the donation was made to Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana Foundation, it would directly benefit the patients at the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Head of Retail Banking of the bank, Allen Quaye, led a team from its Premium Retail Banking unit to present the cheque for the amount which was raised from team members of the unit over some time.

Mr Quaye said it was important to support the foundation to also help alleviate the plight of the children receiving treatment and whose lives even at that tender age were being impacted by the disease.

“Every child deserves a chance at a healthy future.

We believe our donation will go a long way to support the families who are battling the challenges of childhood cancer.

At FBNBank, we understand the importance of standing together with you in times of need, and this is what we mean when we say ‘You first’ and we truly mean that.”

After the presentation, members of the FBNBank team were given a tour of the wards where they interacted with the patients and also gave them some refreshments and toys.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Head Matron of the Paediatric Unit, Leticia Amengor, expressed gratitude to the benefactors for their generosity and support towards the children undergoing cancer treatment.

She said apart from the emotional and psychological impact the condition had on both patients and their primary caregivers, it was also costly to treat, thus such financial support was very much important and appreciated.

Support, advocacy

The Executive Director of the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana Foundation, Akua Sarpong, said its main aim was to raise money to support children with cancer and also carry out advocacy interventions to make childhood cancer a national health priority in Ghana.

She was very thankful for the continued support from FBNBank over the last three years and commended the bank for its interest and concern for vulnerable children.

Nana Saka Nkansah School

The delegation from the bank’s northern Ghana team, led by the Area Manager Philip Afari, made a presentation to the Nana Saka Nkansah School Complex.

The presentation was made up of assorted food items and drinks.

Mr Afari explained that the gesture was to support the school’s feeding programme for the pupils.