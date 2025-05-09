Expedite action on perennial water crisis in Tamale, Yendi - Ya-Na entreats govt

Mohammed Fugu May - 09 - 2025

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has entreated the government to expedite action on the perennial water crisis affecting residents of Tamale and Yendi in the Northern Region.

He said the persistent water crisis was affecting livelihoods, businesses and the overall well-being of the people; hence, urgent intervention was needed to bring relief to the people.

The Ya-Na said that the construction of the Tamale and Yendi water projects was the surest way of resolving the situation, adding “when the water projects in these two major cities are completed, it will facilitate distribution and access, and the sufferings of the people will reduce”.

He was speaking during a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi by the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei; the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Adam Mutawakilu, and board members last Wednesday.

The visit was to familiarise themselves with the Overlord, and also assess the water situation in the area to help find a lasting solution to it.

The delegation also visited the Gulkpe-Naa, Lamashegu Naa and Dakpema palaces, all in Tamale, to seek their blessings and cooperation.

Collaboration

The Ya-Na reiterated his commitment to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to drive development in the area, particularly the water sector.

He said there were many opportunities for business growth in those areas but due to the lack of a reliable water supply system, investments were being thwarted.

The Overlord commended the chiefs and people for their resilience over the years, and for ensuring sustainable peace and harmony for accelerated development.

Commitment

For his part, Mr Adjei said efforts were being made to address the perennial water crisis in the two cities.

In line with that, he said the President had held extensive discussions with the ministry to come up with a comprehensive strategy to tackle the issue.

"Our team who include engineers, will be on the ground to assess the situation and ensure that once the project commences, it proceeds efficiently, unlike previous efforts," he assured.

The minister said all relevant stakeholders would be engaged to help implement sustainable and long-term solutions to the water crisis.

Background

Over the years, the Tamale metropolis and Yendi municipality have been experiencing a constant water crisis, compelling some residents to resort to untreated water for domestic purposes.

The recurrent situation has partly been attributed to obsolete equipment, a growing population and increasing activities of sand-winning and other human activities at the water treatment plant at Dalun, and River Dakar.

In July 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for expansion works on the Tamale and Yendi water projects.

The $223,287,979.56 Tamale water supply facility, funded by the UK Export Finance and the Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, was expected to produce 29.7 million gallons of water per day, while the Yendi project was to be financed with a $30 million facility from the India Exim Bank to increase supply to 15,000 cubic metres of water daily.

However, neither of the projects was realised.

Meanwhile, during his recent “Thank You Tour” in Yendi, President John Mahama assured the Ya-Na that the government would source funding to fix the water challenges in the two cities.

He said efforts would be made to source water from the White Volta in Yapei to serve the southern parts of Tamale, while obsolete machines at the Dalung Pumping station in the Kumbungu District would be replaced to increase supplies to other parts of the metropolis.

Writer’s email:mohammed.fugu@graphic.com.gh