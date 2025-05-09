Next article: Commemoration of International Day of the Midwife: Limited funding, uneven rural incentives affecting midwife retention — Research

Expansion of NHIS to cover more non-communicable diseases on course — NHIA CEO

Biiya Mukusah Ali May - 09 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The government's target to expand the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover some Non-Communicable diseases (NCDs) is on course.

Among them are stroke, kidney or renal failure, breast and cervical cancers, as well as other cardiovascular diseases.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, disclosed this in Techiman during his working visit to the Bono East Region as part of his one-day familiarisation tour of the region.

Visit

He visited the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, which is currently serving as the Bono East Regional hospital, where he interacted with the management of the facility.

He also paid a courtesy call on the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, to share ideas on how to resolve issues hindering the smooth operation of the NHIA in the region.

Key among issues deliberated were lack of vehicles, logistics, inadequate offices, staff among others.

Mahama Cares, funds

Dr Bampoe said the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, widely known as "Mahama Cares", was one of the several initiatives taken by the government to extend the scheme to cover NCDs and the rolling out of free primary health care.

He said the government had also placed more premium on the NHIS to revive and sustain the scheme to improve healthcare across the country.

Also, the NHIA CEO said the government had uncapped funds to allow unrestricted flow of funds within the scheme to enhance its services.

“Luckily, President John Dramani Mahama has uncapped the NHIS fund. This means that more funding is coming to the scheme to enable us to pay the service providers regularly”.

"Aside from that, the Ministry of Finance has also complied with the requirements of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), regarding the timely transfer of funds that have accrued to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) within 30 days.

Illegal charges

Dr Bampoe commended the regional leadership for working hard to increase its revenue generation and membership.

He, however, said there were some concerns of "illegal" charges at some health facilities, explaining that the NHIA was working to prevent or eliminate such "illegal" charges.

He pledged the authority's commitment to ensure the timely release of funds to the service providers to enhance healthcare delivery.



NHIA beneficiaries

The Clinical Coordinator of the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, Dr Jacqueline Gyampomaa Asibey, said 95 per cent of the hospital's clients were NHIA beneficiaries.

She said the situation had helped to increase the hospital's attendance, particularly at the Outpatient Department (OPD).

Dr Gyampomaa, however, appealed to the CEO to facilitate the inclusion of sickle cell treatment and enhance the packages for children under five years to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

