Enforce assembly’s bye laws to mobilise revenue - Chief of Teiman advises La Nkwantanang-Madina assembly

Ezekiel E. Sottie Dec - 12 - 2023 , 07:34

The President of the Teiman Traditional Council, Nii Manle Dzahaa I, has entreated the municipal assembly to enforce its bye laws to enable the assembly to collect the needed revenue for development of the various areas in the municipality.

He said the Teiman area, as well as all other areas within the municipality, needed development projects and it was the administrative duty of the assembly, which represents the government in the municipality, to ensure that all the needed and legitimate revenues were collected.

The Chief of Teiman, which is near Abokobi in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, gave the advice and encouragement at his palace when the assembly, led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, presented some assorted items and an undisclosed amount to support the Teiman Traditional Council in the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival.

Revenues

“Every area within the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality needs one development project or the other, including roads and all depend on the revenues and taxes that are to be paid by the citizens in the municipality.

I don’t think that the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) alone is enough to meet the developmental needs of the assembly for the municipality.

“I am aware that there are people who have intentionally not been paying the revenues and taxes as they ought to pay to the assembly.

These negative attitudes are weakening the revenue mobilisation drive of the assembly, which is affecting development of the areas in the municipality,” Nii Dzahaa stated.

He said per the assembly’s bye laws, it had the capacity and duty to ensure that every person paid rent, property rates and building permits, among other taxes, to support the assembly.

Misuse of funds

Nii Dzahaa also raised concern about allegations of individual workers in the assembly misusing revenue and taxes collected by diverting revenues meant for the assembly’s coffers.

He said these were all contributory factors causing delays in the execution of some development projects. He suggested that when caught, such persons must be prosecuted.

The MCE, Mrs Adjabeng, said the assembly was doing its part with the resources available.

The MCE hinted that the feeder roads in the communities were going to be reshaped and urged the members of the various communities to cooperate with the contractors when the work began.