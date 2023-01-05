Elsie Appau appointed President of Women Economic Forum-Ghana

The Regional Managing Director (MD) for Acreaty in Africa, Ms. Elsie Appau has been appointed the new President of the Women Economic Forum (WEF), Ghana with the mandate to steer administrative affairs of the forum in the country.
Elsie Appau has over 13 years of work experience as a policy analyst, project management expert, and social development specialist with particular expertise in water governance, gender, and public financial management issues.
The appointment of Ms. Elsie Appau was contained in a letter signed by the President and Host of WEF AFRICA, President and Chair Prof Robinah K. Nanyunja.
“The Women Economic Forum is the largest voluntary international network connecting women entrepreneurs and leaders from all countries across the globe, based on free association", the letter read.
WEF comprises a league of luminaries of eminence and excellence including Noble laureates, formers heads of state, Ministers, Business and corporate women, entrepreneurs, and community leaders all joined together in this network to create massive opportunities for women across Africa and worldwide.
The purpose of WEF is to establish a powerful women's network across the globe to support and elevate women in development, business, and leadership and connect them to market opportunities.
Confirming her appointment in an interview, Ms. Appau said she will use her vast experience to move WEF to another level and also help empower more Ghanaian women.
She urged Ghanaian women, especially those in enterprises to join the movement of WEF to help boost their businesses.
According to her, the WEF has opportunities, structures, and good foundations which could help women to improve their economic well-being, hence the need for women in the country to join the forum.
“I want to state that the future belongs to women, particularly women entrepreneurs. We have talked for a very long time about women's empowerment, and women's legal socio-cultural empowerment and not much focus has been placed over the years of the economic empowerment of women in Ghana".
She added that "l see this call as a major one to duty and l am looking forward to working with women entrepreneurs across the country. We cannot depend on other economies to feed ourselves.
“We are focusing merely and majorly on women agribusiness, we are focusing on women manufacturing, we are focusing on women providing essential services because we believe that Ghana belongs to Ghanaian women. However, Ghanaian women must play significant roles in the development and sustainability of Ghana’s economic development.
“I am excited and want to use this opportunity to invite women entrepreneurs all over the country to join the movement of the WEF which has affiliations over the world,” she stated.
Ms. Elsie Appau re-emphasized that Ghana belongs to Ghanaian women in enterprise and that “we are looking forward to strategic progress.”