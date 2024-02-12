Education for global needs non-negotiable — Academic City

Daily Graphic Feb - 12 - 2024 , 05:25

Academic City University College has reaffirmed the commitment to provide world-class education in response to the needs of the modern world.

The President and Provost of the institution, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, said the university was revolutionising higher education in Africa by developing the next generation of leaders who would significantly contribute to the continent's growth.

“From the very beginning, our mission has been to revolutionise higher education in Africa.

We are committed to offering the highest quality education possible, whether it's through online courses, blended learning, or traditional in-person classes,” he stressed.

Prof. McBagonluri was speaking at the seventh Matriculation Ceremony to welcome the newly admitted students.

A total of 213 students from 15 different countries have enrolled for the 2023/2024 academic year to pursue Academic City’s uniquely designed programmes.

Prof. McBagonluri underscored the importance of engaging actively in campus activities, urging the freshmen to do more than just go through school.

He said the university's educational philosophy embraced and combined entrepreneurship and leadership, making them necessary components of its curriculum and an intrinsic part of students' future prospects.

“Our commitment to technology and entrepreneurship is exemplified by the Technology and Entrepreneurial Centre, which offers students the opportunity to freely explore their creative ideas and gain practical experience with cutting-edge industry machinery through engaging STEM workshops," he stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Academic City's mentor institution, Prof. Joseph Tufuor Kwarteng admonished the students to take advantage of extracurricular activities on campus while pursuing academic excellence, saying it was critical in the higher educational setting.

“In the dynamic landscape of higher education, setbacks are not stumbling blocks, but rather stepping stones toward success.

Embrace resilience, foster curiosity, and fearlessly pose questions.

Each challenge is a unique opportunity for profound learning and personal growth,” he added.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology, Prof. Anthony Simon, expressed the hope that the freshmen would evolve into a distinctive year group, leveraging the impact from Academic City to positively influence society in various ways.

“Be disciplined, and as you study, try to develop problem solving skills and do well to add new concepts to existing knowledge which have the potential to influence the world positively,” he said.