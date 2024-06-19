Featured

Ecobank, Graphic foster stronger partnership

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Jun - 19 - 2024 , 06:16

The Management of Ecobank Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director (MD) of Graphic Communications Group Ltd. (GCGL), Ato Afful, to strengthen the existing partnership between the two institutions.

It was also a familiarisation visit, led by the Managing Director (MD) of Ecobank, Mrs Abena Osei-Poku, to discuss areas of shared interest with the GCGL and foster a stronger partnership.

In her remarks, the MD of Ecobank, who was accompanied by the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, said the "courtesy call is to pay respect to Graphic and officially establish a relationship with GCGL to strengthen our long-standing relationship".

She noted that the relationship with GCGL was needed to consolidate and tell the stories Ecobank had rolled out over the years, including "financial inclusion" plans where Ecobank helps young people in business with capital, as well as helping students with vocational skills learning to help bridge the skills gap.

She added that education was key for Ecobank which had distributed about 100 laptops to some University of Ghana students who could not afford them. She said Ecobank had also launched a waste management programme this year in its bid to also contribute to the fight against climate change in Ghana.

She gave an assurance that Ecobank would continue its good rapport with GCGL, adding that her management would consider some of GCGL's products and programmes and also foster partnership with some of its products.

Gratitude

The MD of GCGL expressed gratitude to the Ecobank Management and pledged his support to ensure that the relationship between GCGL and Ecobank remained very strong. "We are happy that you have settled in well. We have a good relationship with Ecobank and we wish you well and hope to see you rise higher.

We assure you of our support to build a very strong and mutual relationship between the two brands," he said. He added that GCGL had, as part of offering the best services to its audience and clients in the fast-paced technological world, gradually developed new products, including the Graphic NewsPlus App and Graphic Online TV, to meet the demands of its clients and maintain its credibility in the competitive market space.