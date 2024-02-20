Eastern Region GTA urges youth to patronise cocoa products

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Feb - 20 - 2024 , 06:23

The Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Dinah Adu-Owusu, has asked the youth, particularly young men to focus on the patronage and consumption of chocolate instead of entering into amorous relationships with young women.

She said while the consumption of chocolate and other cocoa products had health benefits, unapproved relationships among the youth usually brought hardships to the lovers.

She made these remarks at this year's Eastern Region Chocolate Day celebration at the Bunso Eco Tourism Park last Wednesday.

The event, which was held on the theme; "Explore Ghana, Eat Chocolate", brought together tourists from many countries such as the United States of America, Brazil, Nigeria, India and Botswana.

Also present were staff of the GTA and the Bunso Eco Tourism Park.

Chocolate Sharing

Packets of chocolates were shared among the visitors who were also taken through the Eco Park where they walked on the park's canopy walkway.

Ms Adu-Owusu said the patronage of chocolate and other cocoa products would enhance the fortunes of cocoa farmers as well as the economy.

She, therefore, asked Ghanaians to recognise the sacrifices being made by cocoa farmers in the region and purchase the products from their produce.

That, she stated, would enable the cocoa farmers to continue to grow more cocoa.

"Do not disappoint cocoa farmers by avoiding the intake of chocolate but rather consume the products at all times and that will enable the cocoa farmers to produce more and generate income for themselves and their families", she stated.

The Manager of the Bunso Eco Tourism Park, Asare Frimpong, said although the consumption of chocolate and other cocoa products had health benefits that were not known to the majority of Ghanaians hence the reason for drumming home such benefits.

That, he said, would double the consumption of cocoa products and consequently rake in revenue for the cocoa farmers and the economy.

Transformation

Mr Frimpong stated the park had undergone a transformation to attract both local and foreign tourists and asked for patronage at all times to acquaint themselves with nature and also have fun.

He said the facility now had a zipline and a mini-water park (swimming pool).

He urged visitors not to wait for holidays or events such as the Chocolate Day before visiting the facility.

One of the tourists, Vida Boateng, who was a first-time visitor, said she was impressed with the activities at the Eco Park.

She stated that enjoying the chocolate with the staff of the GTA and the Eco Park was the best experience she had had and so she would never forget the day.