East Cantonments Pharmacy donates dialysis equipment to 37 Military Hospital

The East Cantonments Pharmacy Limited (ECPL), has donated medical equipment and consumables worth $36,000 to the 37 Military Hospital's dialysis unit.

The equipment include two dialysis and 138 cartons of Niagara Catheter Kit, PC Extension, 15 cm insertion. The gesture follows an urgent appeal by the hospital for support in the management of end-stage kidney care.

The General Operations Manager of EPCL, Kwaku Bediako, said the company was committed to making a positive impact on the communities it served through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

He said the donation was a step towards achieving universal health coverage and better patient care. “This aligns with our mission to improve patient care and access to essential medications and provision of advanced treatment to ensure the attainment of universal health coverage.

We are pleased to donate two units of dialysis machines to the tune of $31,000 and added consumables worth $5000 to assist in the treatment of patients with Kidney failure,” he said.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the 37 military hospital, the Officer in Charge (OIC) of Medical department at the hospital, Col. Adotei Myers, expressed appreciation to ECPL for the timely support.

He said with the influx of patients, the hospital’s facility had been stretched to its limits, hence the new machines would not only improve the quality of care but also expand the hospital’s capacity to treat more patients.

“This gesture has brought some relief to patients who are battling to survive. Currently, we are running a maximum capacity and it is not too easy to roll in new patients, so with these machines we can do a lot more to help patients with kidney.

On behalf of the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, I wish to express our profound gratitude to ECPL for this presentation at this particular time,” he said.