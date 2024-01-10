DPS Group supports flood affected communities

Daily Graphic Jan - 10 - 2024 , 09:11

DPS Group, a local plastic manufacturer and pharmaceutical dealer, has extended support to communities affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

The company donated essential food items to Citi FM in support of the radio station's “Relief 4 Lower Volta” initiative intended to bring relief to communities in the Volta Basin Region affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The items comprised 205 bags of 25-kilogramme rice, 100 cartons of oil, and 20 cartons of mackerel.

The Director of DPS Group, Puneet Gidwani, and Administrative Assistant of the company, Ezekiel Ahedo, represented the company at the presentation ceremony.

Mr Gidwani underscored the company's commitment to support the communities in which it operate, especially in times of crisis such as the flood disaster that occurred in the area in the latter part of last year.

Appreciation

In appreciation for the platform provided by Citi FM, Mr Gidwani.

He extended appreciation to Citi FM for using its platforms for the good cause, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the radio station in creating a platform for organisations and individuals to contribute and provide support to the affected communities.

Mr Ahedo emphasised the organisation's unwavering commitment to make a positive impact, stressing the urgent need for assistance for the flood victims.

“DPS Group’s donation is aimed at providing relief and bringing joy to the affected individuals, especially during the festive season,” he said.

Mr Ahedo expressed compassion for the hardships experienced by those in the lower Volta Basin, and emphasised DPS's responsibility as a good corporate citizen to offer support during those challenging times.

The host of Citi FM's Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, expressed gratitude to the company, noting that DPS's gesture arrived at the perfect time as efforts were underway to provide relief items for the festive season to enable the communities to have a good celebration.

Co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Richard Dela Sky, received the items on behalf of the radio station, and also expressed gratitude to DPS Group.

He said the donation would have a huge impact on the affected community.