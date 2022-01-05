Dormaa East Assembly supports PWDs

The Dormaa East District Assembly in the Bono Region has presented working tools and equipment to 31 Persons living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the area to help them use their skills to earn a living for themselves.
The items included motorbikes, deep freezers and decorplast, sewing machines, motorised sprayers, boxes of agrochemical, cutlasses and weedicides to help them control weeds on their farms.
Some of the beneficiaries also received cash amounts ranging from GH¢1, 000 to GH¢5, 000 to invest in their businesses, pay medical bills and school fees, among others.
The presentation, which was funded from the three per cent of the assembly’s share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) allocated to the PWDs, was to support them to start their own businesses in a bid to reduce poverty among them.
Since 2018, the assembly has presented working tools and equipment to a total of 393 PWDs in the area to improve their living standards.
Party for PWDs
In addition to the presentation, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, sponsored an end-of-year party for the PLWDs and the aged in the area.
The party brought together hundreds of people made up of PWDs and the aged to eat, drink and thank God for seeing them through another year.
Pursue dreams
Speaking during the event, Mr. Agyeman urged PWDs not to let their conditions discourage them from pursuing their dreams and aspirations since they had talents and capabilities.
He said their physical conditions should not prevent them from pursuing their God-given talents, explaining that there were so many potentials and capabilities in them.
Mr. Agyeman, therefore, encouraged them to be happy and work towards achieving their dreams and also appealed to the public, especially parents and guardians, not to abandon children with disabilities.
He said the presentation and the party was also a demonstration that the government and the assembly had not rejected them from the society.
Mr. Agyeman pledged that the government would continue to support them to improve upon their living standards, explaining that the assembly was putting in measures to ensure that all registered PLWDs in the area received support.
He explained that the presentation was made according to the choice and business plan of the beneficiaries.
COVD-19 vaccination
He urged the public, particularly PWDs, to disregard the myths and fake stories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and go ahead to vaccinate to protect themselves against the disease.
Mr. Agyeman appealed to the public to take the vaccination seriously, explaining that the vaccination was the surest way to halt the spread of the disease.