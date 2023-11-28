Demand good leadership, not change — Prof. Adei

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 28 - 2023 , 12:10

A Statesman, Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei, has said it is time for professional associations, middle class Ghanaian intellectuals and the business community to demand good leadership for the country.

He said a mere change in 2024 would not make any difference, but the country could only see a massive transformation if its leadership situation changed.

“It is time for professional associations, Ghanaian intellectuals and businessmen and women to demand good leadership to promote integrity.

“Put your feet down and say we will not allow bad leadership,” Prof. Adei, who is the Executive Chairman of the Ghana Christian International High School, said in his presentation at this year’s governance forum for board members and Chief Executive Officers in Accra last Thursday.

Organised by the Institute of Internal Auditors, the forum was on the theme, “Navigating the waves of change: the role of governance”.

Prof. Adei who is the immediate past Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority Board, stressed the need to consciously improve the supply of people with breakthrough leadership mindset by creating an enabling environment, increasing supply mechanism and enhancing demand of people with a breakthrough leadership mindset.

Also a former Director General of GIMPA, Prof. Adei spoke on the topic: “Breakthrough leadership and emerging dilemmas”.

Corporate leadership

The Founder and President of the Ashesi University, Patrick Gyimah Awuah Jr, urged private and public service institutions to build structures that ensured that board members and managers were held to account.

This would ensure stronger and resilient institutions in the ever-changing corporate environment.

He said corporate governance must be a “through and through thing” that checks everybody.

To build resilient institutions, leaders of institutions must be assessed frequently, report to audit, finance and compliance committees.

Beyond that, he said both board members and leaders must also commit themselves to their institution’s loyalty, corporate culture and ethics and a duty of care to the institutions in which they operated.

He further urged companies to allow academia to conduct case studies of crises to help educate the next generation.

When that happens, he said the next generation would know how to navigate such situations in future developments.

Interest

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro-Osae, explained that people in leadership positions in the corporate sector must always prioritise the nation’s interest over any other consideration.

He further charged journalists to build capacity to tell the internal audit story to ensure that preventive approaches were always employed to reduce corruption and channel resources for development.

Platform

The president of the institute, Joseph Dakora Zumasigee, said the forum would provide a platform for discussing and sharing varied views and advising on emerging governance issues to private, public, government and non-governmental organisations.

In addition to that, he said it would shed light on significant pivotal approaches to guide participants in their various organisations through uncertainties.