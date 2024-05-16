Next article: 74-year-old Ghanaian who has lived in UK for nearly 50 years told he is not British

Day of Families commemorated: Families must lead in mitigating climate change impact — Dakoa Newman

Augustina Tawiah May - 16 - 2024 , 09:23

Families must lead to mitigate impact of climate change by adopting sustainable practices such as energy conservation, water preservation and waste reduction.

The Minister designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOSCP), Dakoa Newman, said families were bearing the brunt of climate change such as flooding and displacement; food insecurity, health emergencies and economic uncertainties.

“Climate change poses a significant threat to vulnerable children, especially those in marginalised communities and conflict zones. “As we celebrate the International Day of Families, let us recognise the impact of climate change and continue to work hard to safeguard our environment. In doing so, we protect and strengthen our family units, and also enhance the quality of life for all,” she said.

Ms Newman, who is also the Member of Parliament (NPP) for Okaikwei South, was speaking yesterday at an event to commemorate this year’s International Day of Families in Accra, organised by the Department of Social Welfare (DSW).

Day of Families

Established by the UN in 1993, the day is commemorated to raise awareness and emphasise the importance of families in society. The global theme for the celebration was: “Families and climate change,” while the local theme for the country was: “Child protection and climate change”.

Ms Newman quoted a WHO report which indicated that an estimated 88 per cent of existing global burden of disease caused by climate change affected children under five years, adding that children were physically more vulnerable to climate-related health issues, with urban children being susceptible to lower air quality and overcrowding.

She, therefore, stressed the need for families to safeguard children against the impact of climate change. The Deputy Country Representative of UNICEF, Fiachra McAsey, said climate change had exacerbated child protection concerns, including higher risks of displacement, family separation and psychosocial distress.



Consequences

The Chief Director of the MOGCSP, Dr Afisah Zakariah, said the catastrophic consequences of climate change were threatening the very basis of families with the most susceptible people of society being women, children and the elderly who largely depended on families for their well-being.

She, however, said that families had the capacity to effect positive change by changing their homes and communities. For her part, the Director of DSW, Rev. Dr Comfort Asare, entreated families to stop throwing rubbish into gutters and water bodies, saying if such facilities were destroyed, children and women would be the worst affected.