Dam spillage: GOIL supports North Tongu victims with GH¢150,000

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 01 - 2024 , 08:51

Leading oil distribution company, GOIL Plc, has presented a cheque for GH¢150,000 to the North Tongu Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation of the flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The gesture is to support efforts being made to alleviate the plight of the victims who had to bear the brunt of an exercise intended for the general good of the nation.

A delegation of chiefs and opinion leaders from the six affected communities in North Tongu received the cheque at a short presentation ceremony in Accra.

They included Torgbe Kwashie Ababio IV, Volo Traditional Area; Torgbe Dzetekletsi III, Torgome Traditional Area; Torgbe Manklalo Agbohla VI, Dorfor Traditional Area, and Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, Paramount Queenmother of Battor Traditional Area.

Others were the acting Paramount Chief of Mepe, Torghbe Wodzogli, the Divisional Chief of Mepe, Torgbe Kwadwo Adzagba IV, and the Stool Father of the Togbe Amanfu stool, Mepe, Zikpritor Ganyo Bubu.

Also present were the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the District Chief Executive (DCE) of North Tongu, Divine Osboruk Fenu.

The GOIL management team that made the presentation was made up of the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwame Osei Prempeh, the Managing Director of GO Energy, Gyamfi Amanquah, and the Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr Kwabena Adjei.

Presenting the cheque, the GOIL Group CEO recalled the devastation caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam and the displacement of many residents in North Tongu and surrounding communities, describing it as an ‘unfortunate disaster’.

Mr Prempeh said through no fault of theirs, the victims had had to pay some price to save the integrity of the dams.

He noted that GOIL was moved by the deteriorating plight of the displaced residents and decided to donate to the fund, given its people-oriented policy.

He believed the donation would go to the needy people, especially children and women.

“GOIL is a people-centred company, whose passion for excellence includes being friendly.

We all have followed the devastating impact the spillage has caused and the disruption it has brought to many in the affected areas.

“This is to show our support for the efforts being made to restore the lives and livelihoods of the communities, especially the women and children,” Mr Prempeh stated.

The acting Chief Operating Officer and Head of Operations of GOIL, Denis Amui, in response to a request from the delegation, said the company would consider a request for the company to set up a station within the district.

More assistance

The North Tongu MP, who received the cheque on behalf of the fund, expressed appreciation to GOIL for the support.

Giving an update on the impact of the flooding, Mr Okudzeto said over 12,000 persons were displaced with 1,500 homes damaged.

He said since the incident, Ghanaians as individuals, organisations and companies had shown their support and solidarity with their various donations in cash and kind to bring relief to the victims.

However, the impact was far from over and thus appealed for more assistance towards the resettlement of residents, hinting the funds would mainly be used towards the building of homes for the displaced.

The DCE of North Tongu was grateful for the support from philanthropists and state-owned agencies such as GOIL and appealed for more assistance for residents in the area.