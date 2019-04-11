Cultivate reading habits-Asempa Publishers encourages Ghanaians

The Chairman of Asempa Publishers, Mr Robert Adu-Mantey, has advised Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to make it a habit of reading voraciously.
"Read, read and read. It will enrich your lives," he urged all.
He gave the advice in Accra last Tuesday at an event where five books written by the Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rev. Dr Kwabena Ofosu-Addo, were launched.
Impact
Mr Adu-Mantey, who is also a lawyer and member of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, said books had an impact on life.
He said he read widely as a young student and that had impacted his development.
He said it was disappointing that Ghanaians were not reading and urged adults to contribute to redressing the phenomenon by reading and writing.
"It is regrettable when we often say we do not like reading, laugh about it and do nothing," he said.
Mr Adu-Mantey commended the author of the books and described him as a writer who was passionate to develop the youth into responsible adults.
Books
The set of five books launched included three written in a series under empowerment.
They are: A year of Destiny, A year of Favour and A year of Discovery.
The series were born out of the author's conviction to fill a literature gap in development and empowerment for the youth, with the aim of equipping them to transform their communities.
The two other books are: Marriage without Tears, and Evangelism and Church Growth.
Nagging question
In his remarks, Rev. Dr Ofosu-Addo said his books were born out of a deep conviction to write for the youth.
“It was in response to a nagging question that had bothered me for long. The question was, ‘who is writing for the youth?’” he said.
According to him, the issue assumed heightened importance when he began his ministry with the church in the Brong Ahafo Region and came into contact with passionate and energetic youth who were desirous of knowledge and to be informed, “and having also realised that about 50 per cent of the members of the church were youth”.
God uses the young
Rev. Dr Ofosu-Addo said in some sermons he preached, he spoke about Esther, who as a young girl was used by God to save a nation.
He said he titled the sermon, ‘Year of Destiny’.
The sermon, he said, was received so well by all, especially young people who read it when he penned it in a book.
Following that, he said, he used Mary, also as a young girl in the Bible who gave birth to the saviour of the world in the book ‘Year of Favour’.
Finally, he said he wrote the Year of Discovery to show how God Himself came down to save mankind, and put all three in a series.
Youth
Rev. Dr Ofosu-Addo said the series was to show that God used the young to change societies.
The two other publications, he said, were written to remind all Christians of their responsibility to tell others about Christ, since it was only Christians who had an advantage in that.
In addition, he said the books were to serve as resource material of information for Christians in pre and post-marital situations.
Rev. Dr Ofosu-Addo was hopeful that the books would effect changes in the lives of readers.
He said he expected that the books and the buzz around them would open up opportunities for him to hold conferences and bring the youth to sit with seasoned men and women of God to be mentored.
Guests
Some special guests who attended the programme included the former Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, and the Chairman of the Ga West Presbytery of the PCG, Rev. Daniel Nyarko, who played the role of dedicating the books to God.
The first three packages of the five books were auctioned for GH¢1,000 each.
