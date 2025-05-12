Commercial sex worker, 32, jailed 20 years for human trafficking

Justice Agbenorsi May 12, 2025

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old commercial sex worker to 20 years in jail for trafficking four young women from Nigeria to Ghana to engage in prostitution.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution at the court, presided over by Hathia Ama Manu, the convict, Patience Gold, a.k.a Gold, also a Nigerian, unlawfully administered herbal concoction in a bid to aid one of the survivors terminate a pregnancy.

She is said to have assaulted one of the survivors.

Gold was charged with four counts of human trafficking, illegal abortion, assault and prostitution.

For the offence of human trafficking, she was sentenced to 20 years in jail, while she was sentenced to five years for the offence of illegal abortion.

She is to serve two months each for the offence of assault and prostitution, respectively. The sentences are to run concurrently.

As a result, Gold will serve the maximum jail term, which is 20 years.

Facts

Narrating the facts of the case, the prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Samuel Ahiabor, said on March 22, 2025 and March 27, 2025 respectively, the convict trafficked the four young women from the Benue State, Nigeria to Ghana under the pretext of working as bar attendants in her drinking spot at Asankra - Moscaso but on their arrival, she forced them to go into prostitution.

“The victims refused to work and the accused forcibly and under duress shaved their pubic hairs, removed their fingernails and made them swear that if they fail to work as commercial sex workers to enable her to get her money she spent on them, they will go mad.

“Out of fear, the victims engaged in prostitution and the monies were being charged and collected by the convict,” the prosecutor told the court, adding that one of the victims informed the convict that she was pregnant before coming to Ghana.

On March 28, 2025, the prosecutor said the convict administered herbal concoction to the victim and illegally terminated the pregnancy.

On March 12, 2025, the prosecutor said another victim suddenly fell ill and attended a hospital.

“She was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, and the convict, knowing her medical status and knowing she would not be patronised at Asankra Moseaso when the news broke out, moved her to a different location to continue with the prostitution work and the proceeds collected by the accused,” ASP Ahiabor said.

On March 25, 2025, he said the convict went to the new location to collect proceeds from the victim and she gave her GH¢300 but Gold got offended that the money was not enough and she subjected her to severe beatings.

“The victim sustained a cut on her face. The accused seized the victim's HIV/AIDS drugs supplied to her at the hospital and left.

“The victim informed her other colleague victims about what had happened, and they all went to the Asankrangwa Police Station and reported their ordeal,” he added.

This led to her arrest and subsequent arraignment.