Coconut Grove honours staff

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, a subsidiary of Groupe Nduom, has honoured its employees for their commitment, dedication and hard work at an awards and dinner ceremony held in Accra last Friday.

The event, which elebrated staff members from departments of the company, including maintenance, kitchen, conference and banqueting, housekeeping, front office and transport, saw best workers for each month receiving a certificate of appreciation.

The winners were selected after their 2024 appraisal.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the top three overall performers for 2024, who were rewarded with cash prizes and an all-expenses-paid vacation to a luxury destination hotel.

They were Joyce Kyeremanteng, who was also the Best Worker for January; Samuel Massillino, Best Worker for April and September; and the Best Worker for February, Samuel Donkor. The three were adjudged first, second and third respectively.

The ceremony brought together management and staff from all departments and their families, and enjoyed a lively evening of celebration, food, music and camaraderie adding to the festive atmosphere.

Sharing

The President of Groupe Nduom Ghana, Dr Nana Kweku Nduom, stated that one of the underlying principles of Groupe Nduom was to share the fruit of its labour with all its stakeholders, from shareholders to staff and their families.

“When the group does well, the companies do well, the managers are rewarded and the staff are rewarded, and I think everyone here will testify to the fact that when Coconut Grove has a good year, the staff has a good year,” he added.

The General Manager of Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, Raphael Ayitey, called on the government to put in place measures to boost the activities of local manufacturing companies to enable the industry reduce its reliance on the imported products and consequently the dollar.

Local products

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, commended the hotel for constantly trying to use locally sourced food and products in providing their services, and encouraged other businesses and the public to patronise locally made goods, saying it would boost the economy.

She also urged the staff to continue giving their all to the hotel, emphasising that their commitment, dedication and hard work would reflect on themselves.

“Dear staff, know that the experiences you gave each client is an opportunity for you to sell the hotel and what it does.

So, when we come here and we leave with good memories, as the slogan says, then we are supporting you in your business.

When we leave with bad experiences, then we are not going to help you to promote the business,” the minister added.