Chief of Staff donates to Cape Coast School for the Deaf, Blind

Shirley Asiedu-AThe Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has donated food items and toiletries to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.
The items included 40 bags of rice, five gallons of cooking oil, six buckets of washing soap, toiletries and a cash of GHc2,000 to support their upkeep.
A senior aide to Mrs Osei Opare, Mr Frank Asiedu Bekoe, who presented the items on her behalf in Cape Coast last Tuesday said Madam Osei Opare had been involved in philanthropic work for a long time and was committed to supporting persons with disabilities.
Similar donations
He said Mrs Osei Opare had made similar donations to the Akropong School for the Blind, Jamasi School for the Deaf and the Egyam Children’s Home in Takoradi.
Mr Bekoe noted that the gesture was to reassure persons with disabilities that all was not lost and to encourage them to believe in themselves.
The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, who was part of the Chief of Staff’s entourage, also gave an assurance that government would continue to provide the conducive environment for persons with disability to thrive.
The Headmaster of the School, Mr Setumte Ametewee, thanked the Chief of Staff for the gesture saying that many of the students were from deprived backgrounds and such donations would go a long way to support their upkeep.
He used the occasion to call for support for the celebration of the school’s 50th anniversary next year.
Road network
Mr Ametewee called for the construction of the school’s road network indicating that the poor and bumpy nature of the road was a hindrance to the movement of particularly the visually challenged students.