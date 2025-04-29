CEDA launches project for electric wheelers

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie & Joyce Awuni Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Centre for Extractives and Development Africa (CEDA) has launched a project to explore the country’s pathways to transition to electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles.

The project, which was launched at the Labadi Hotel in Accra last Thursday, is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through the Climate Compatible Group (CCG).

It is aimed at looking for the best avenue for motorcycles popularly known as “Okada” and the tricycle also known as “Pragia” to be transitioned to only environmentally friendly fuelling to reduce carbon emission due to the use of fossil fuel and petroleum. The project, which commences this year, is expected to end in 2027.

Rationale

The Executive Director of CEDA, Samuel Bekoe, told the Daily Graphic that the initiative was to help transform the transport sector and help it reduce air pollution as a result of carbon emissions.

He underscored that “Ghana's transport sector has the largest emissions when it comes to carbon emissions. Okada and tricycles have experienced massive growth, particularly in the urban centres and also in the rural areas, because they have become a key accessibility for most rural communities.

Given that this is the largest, it also contributes to massive or significant carbon emissions,” he said.

Mr Bekoe emphasised that Ghana had clear climate goals under its nationally determined contributions and climate commitments globally, hence the need for the identity transition framework, as the transport sector is one of the key sectors for this transition.

As part of its research, he said the project would look at the legislation and other mechanisms needed to ensure a smooth transition from petrol-based or diesel-based tricycles and motorbikes to electric tricycles and motorbikes.

“We’ll look at infrastructure, charging stations or batteries; incentives that are supposed to be in place to ensure that people would go into this particular investment.

“Our work will focus on regulatory analysis and economic viability for those who want to come and invest.

We will also look at the climate impact assessment, including some life cycle assessment for owning an electric motorbike versus a petrol-based motorbike and how long it pays back and its efficiency,” he added.

He added that the project was expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a country and contribute to climate goals; strengthen the adoption of electric motorbikes and tricycles; and also strengthen infrastructure for motorbikes and tricycles.

Addressing gaps, commitment

The Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Issifu Seidu, in a statement delivered on his behalf by the Technical Director at the Ministry, Cedric Dzelu, commended CEDA and the FDCO for initiating the project.

He said Ghana is at a crucial stage in its journey towards sustainable development and needed some of these feasible projects, especially in the transport sector which accounted for the highest share of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Seidu affirmed that “electrifying two and three-wheeler transport offers a strategic pathway to reducing emissions, enhancing access to affordable mobility and creating green jobs”.

He emphasised that despite the increasing presence of these vehicles across Ghana's transport landscape, the absence of a dedicated policy framework for electric two and three-wheelers in the nation’s national electric vehicle policy signalled a clear gap that must be addressed.

As part of his commitment to advancing Ghana's climate agenda, the minister envisioned the establishment of a climate change and sustainability hub, a dedicated centre for innovation, learning, policy dialogue, research, capacity building, raising finance and supporting stakeholders.

The minister also stated that it would foster cross-sectoral collaboration, support climate-smart entrepreneurship and strengthen national efforts to implement SDGs and the Paris Agreement.