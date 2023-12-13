CAMFED implements new strategy to empower girls, women

Mohammed Fugu Dec - 13 - 2023 , 07:55

The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana, a pan-African movement supporting girls to become change makers, is to implement a comprehensive intervention to support marginalised girls and empower young women to enable them to secure good livelihoods.

The new strategy to be implemented over the next six years, beginning from January 2024 to 2029, would be focused on unlocking new resources for girls' education, unleashing new potentials through young women's leadership, and igniting new action to accelerate change.

The National Director of CAMFED Ghana, Fairuza Safian, who disclosed this, said the new strategy aimed to empower more girls and marginalised young women in the country, particularly in the rural communities.

She was speaking at the 2023 annual general meeting of CAMFED Ghana in Tamale, on the theme: “CAMFED’s 2024-2029 Strategic: Your Role in Successful Implementation".

The event brought together various stakeholders in the education sector to take stock of the successes chalked up by the NGO and discuss ways to ensure the successful implementation of the new strategy.

Successes

In her remarks, Mrs Safian indicated that a total of 663,455 girls and 35,894 enterprises have been supported since the beginning of CAMFED's operations in Ghana.

“In terms of what we have achieved by way of programmes, based on the mid-year key performance indicators, the number of girls receiving economic support bursary is 18,980, comprising 16,436 at the secondary level and 2,544 at the primary level.

“CAMFED's strategic plan is ambitious but achievable, and we call on you to continue to support our efforts in the implementation.

In the years ahead, we will work to ensure that girls and young women are capacitated and provided with the knowledge and skills to become economically independent and be positioned to contribute meaningfully to their families, communities and nation at large,” she added.

Commendation

For his part, the Director for Pre-Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Nana Baffour Awuah, lauded CAMFED Ghana for its immense contribution and efforts in promoting quality girl child education and empowering women and also in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) four that sought to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“We are looking forward to our continued trust and confidence in the future of girls' education and together we must continue to innovate and embrace as we continue this groundbreaking journey to multiply opportunity for girls' education and empower our women as we look to the future we do so with confidence,” he said.