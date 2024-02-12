Call for blacklisting not in public interest - NMC Chairman to GJA

Kwadwo Baffle Donkor Feb - 12 - 2024 , 04:55

The Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu- Ayeboafoh, has disagreed with the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA’s) decision to blacklist people who were alleged to have assaulted journalists while in the line of duty.

He said the call for boycott or blackout by the GJA would not be productive or functional to the public interest.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh was commenting on a recent directive by the GJA to blacklist two Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party, Mavis Hawa Koomson of Awutu Senya East and Farouk Aliu Mahama of Yendi, for their alleged attack on journalists during the recent primaries of the party.

The NMC chairman was delivering the keynote address at a one-day training workshop organised by the GJA with support from the US Embassy for journalists from the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions on ‘Promoting Peaceful Journalistic Media Platforms Ahead of Election 2024.’

Attack

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh condemned what he described as the “recent purile, vicious and violent attack on journalists for exercising their public obligation of informing our people,” which, he said, had “resulted in an equally unilateral decision of the GJA of calling for a boycott or blackout on such people.”

He said while the approach by the GJA was popular, “it is dysfunctional.”

“While I still hold the position that it is disheartening for journalists to be attacked violently, the unilateral resolve to blackout or boycott is not the most productive reaction.

We cannot tackle impunity with impunity,” he said.

Approach

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh said it was not enough to condemn such acts but to encourage victims to seek redress by reporting to the Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists under the NMC and the Ghana Police Service.

That, according to him, was to ensure that “the media freedom aspect as well as the criminal dimension are adequately investigated and the necessary legal penalties imposed on the criminals.”

“I will support any effort to ensure that justice is done against all such deviant acts rather than blackout or boycott.

Condemning such acts is in order but not the blackout or the boycott,” he reiterated.

Rebuttal

However, in his rebuttal, the President of the GJA, Albert Dwunfour, maintained that the association was right in its directive for a blackout on the perpetrators of the attacks on the media.

He said the issue had been duly reported to the police and the police were yet to invite the alleged suspects for questioning and was of the view that blacklisting them was only one of the options available to the GJA.

He said aside from reducing their media visibility, the blackout would also have effect on their image internationally and their future career.

Mr Dwumfour said the objective of the training was to offer professional development to online editors, producers, talk show hosts to build their knowledge base in contributing to violence-free media platforms.

He said it was also to encourage information sharing with election- related entities to better inform or work with the Electoral Commission with the view to promoting freedom of expression for-violence free and credible news.

“GJA will also create a platform to share best practices of elections, among others,” he said.