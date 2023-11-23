Bridging gender gap in tech: 100 Women gain employable skills

Maclean Kwofi Nov - 23 - 2023 , 07:17

In an effort to bridge the gender gap in the technology space, some 100 young women with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) backgrounds have been trained in employable soft skills for the job market.

The trainees, aged between 18 and 35, are expected to be connected to employers seeking talent in technology and technology-related fields across the country.

The four weeks of intensive training focused on communication, interpersonal skills, teamwork, conflict resolution, leadership, emotional intelligence, creative problem solving, time management, business etiquette and professionalism, career development and networking.

Dubbed “M-Fit Project” (Matchmaking of females in tech jobs), the project was designed to empower and equip young women with STEM backgrounds with essential soft skills, making them employable in the tech space.

It was an initiative of Jobberman Ghana, in partnership with the German Development Agency (GIZ).

1,840 applicants

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jobberman Ghana, Hilda Nimo, at a forum on diversity and inclusion in Accra, stated that the project received 1,840 applicants.

Unfortunately, however, they could only admit 100 of them.

“Unfortunately, the project funding could only support 100 young women.

Therefore, it was a tough decision to sieve through the 1,840 applicants,” she said.

She said from now to March 2024, the implementers of the project would be engaging employers to employ the trainees to occupy meaningful roles in their organisations.

This, she said, would help give these young women a head start and encourage others to venture into the tech space.

“We are urging employers to engage all these young women with a STEM background to help bridge the gender gap in the technology sector.

Under the arrangement, we will support 60 of them to secure permanent job placement in the country,” she said.

Collective approach

Speaking on the theme “Diversity & Inclusion: Empowering young women in tech for career success”, the Vice President, Institutional Advancement, Academic City University College, Dr Lucy Agyepong, called for a collective and strategic approach towards encouraging more women and girls into the technology space.

That, she said, should precede the creation of an enabling environment where everybody, including men and women, irrespective of their gender, culture, beliefs and background, could thrive and become successful.

“Empowering women in the tech space will require collective effort and we all have to play our part by truly embracing diversity and inclusion.

“We must invest in a brighter and more innovative future and create an environment where everybody, irrespective of their gender, background and belief, can thrive and succeed,” she added.

Digital literacy

For her part, the CEO of Devapps Ltd. Ghana, Dr Mercy Gardiner Tenkorang, underlined the need for avenues to create initiatives that would encourage women and girls’ interest in digital literacy.

“I know the government, through the Ministry of Education (MoE), is taking steps to increase the interest of young women in STEM.

However, we should be more focused on structuring the programmes and courses to attract young ladies.

“We would also consider offering scholarships, especially to young girls that have an interest in tech education,” Dr Tenkorang added.