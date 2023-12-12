Bethel Presby Church donates to La General Hospital

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Dec - 12 - 2023 , 06:30

The La Bethel Presbyterian Church has donated items to the La General Hospital to support the operations of the facility.

The gesture was part of the church’s social responsibility and activities to climax its 170th anniversary celebrations.

The items donated included a knee rover, a stretcher, crutches, toiletries, detergents, brooms, beverages and sanitiser, among others.

The Presiding Minister in charge of the La Bethel Presbyterian Church, George Tsakle, who presented the items on behalf of the church, indicated that the donation to the facility was long overdue.

He explained that the church was responsible for the spiritual well-being of society while the hospital was also responsible for the physical well-being.

Thus, it was important that they worked in close collaboration to ensure that individuals in society were well taken care of, hence the motive for the donation to the hospital.

Mr Tsakle further stated that the gesture was embarked on as part of the church’s activities to mark its 170th anniversary on the theme: “Christ in you the hope of glory; Celebrating God’s goodness”.

He expressed the hope that the items donated would go a long way to help in the daily operations of the facility.

Commendation

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services at La General Hospital, Veronica Momo Blabi, commended the church for its benevolent act.

She explained that the hospital had started offering a 24-hour service to ensure effective care to its clients.

She, therefore, said the items would help ensure that high sanitary standards were promoted at all times in the hospital while the other equipment would help reduce the strain on the few in the hospital.

“So the items donated by the church are commendable as they would actively help our operations to ensure that the patients are well catered for,” Ms Blabi added.

Although the permanent structures of the La General Hospital were pulled down to pave way for their reconstruction, the staff were re-located into a smaller place to operate.