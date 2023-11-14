Avazorli Union supports kinsmen in Mepe

Alberto Mario Noretti Nov - 14 - 2023 , 00:18

The Avazorli Union last Friday presented relief items and an undisclosed sum to their flood-hit kinsmen at Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The Avazorli Union comprises residents of Ziavi, Kpedze-Todze, Etordome, Botoku, Ando (Ghana and Togo), Kpando-Anyigbe and Mepe.

The items worth about GH¢20,000 which included maize, corn flour, cassava dough, water, clothes, plantain and bags of gari, were presented to the flood victims through the elders at the palace of the paramount chief of Mepe.

The Paramount Chief of Ziavi, Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, who led the delegation of Avazorli chiefs and queens said: “We may be separated by distance but our strong bond of kinship will always hold us together.”

He entreated the chiefs and queens of Mepe not to leave out the physically challenged persons in the sharing of the items.

Togbe Ayim gave an assurance that the other Avazorli groups would stand firmly behind their siblings at Mepe and always share their pain in times of suffering.

Unity in grief

He entreated the people of Mepe to remain united in grief and wait patiently for life to return to normal as efforts by the government and other stakeholder organisations were underway to tackle the problem.

The Regent of the Anipati Stool, Rudolph Kwadzo Gli, who received the items said the gesture by the Avazorli Union was overwhelming and a true demonstration of love and goodwill towards the flood victims.

“This will further strengthen the unbreakable ties of unity among us,” he added.

The regent gave an assurance that the items would be shared among the flood victims in utmost fairness.

The Avazorli Union trace their ancestry from Goshen in ancient Egypt through Nostie in present day Republic of Togo, where they were once an identifiable group, before fleeing in a mass exodus from the tyrannical rule of King Agorkoli to their present locations in Ghana, with the Ando group in both Ghana and Togo.

To foster unity and cohesion among them, a union was formed in 1984 and this culminated in its launch at Ziavi in 1987 where the name Avazorli Union was unveiled.