Assin North school pavilion collapses - 20 Pupils narrowly escape death

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 15 - 2024 , 09:45

Twenty pupils of the Zamboree D/A Basic School in the Assin North District of the Central Region narrowly escaped death following the collapse of the pavilion that served as their classroom during a heavy downpour.

The rainfall last week Monday, which was accompanied by strong winds, caused the structure to collapse shortly after the pupils were moved to safety. The Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC), Jacob Tetteh Agbeko, explained that the affected classrooms served as classes two and five.

He said considering the state of the pavilion and sensing possible danger, the teachers had instructed the pupils to leave their classrooms to join other classes. He said immediately after the children left, the building collapsed, trapping their books and bags.

To ensure teaching and learning were not disrupted, he said the affected classes have been combined with others to accommodate the affected pupils. However, he indicated that the situation had impacted effective teaching and learning.

He, therefore, called for urgent assistance from the government, the district assembly and organisations to address the situation.

Abandoned

Additionally, some of the parents urged the government to complete an abandoned six-unit classroom block which was started in 2013. They expressed concern that the building, which had been left to rot, had become a habitat for reptiles and other creeping animals, endangering the lives of pupils.

Meanwhile, the assembly member for the area, Thomas Yogarim, says he has informed the Assin North NADMO about the situation and is waiting for assessment and assistance.