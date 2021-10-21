Ghana news Asogli Power gifts lab equipment to polyclinic

Independent power producer, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, has donated some laboratory equipment to the Kpone Polyclinic.
The equipment, designed to analyse blood samples and assist in the diagnosis of illnesses, included a fully automated hematology analyser and a chemistry analyser worth GH¢100,000.
They are to boost laboratory services for the treatment of diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, obesity and other chronic non-communicable diseases.
The gesture was in response to an appeal by authorities of the polyclinic.
At the presentation ceremony yesterday, the General Manager of the Sunon Asogli Power, Mr Jin Zhengyi, expressed the hope that the gesture would help to upgrade the polyclinic and strengthen preventive, primary health care, as well as secondary health services.
He said it was the company’s small way of helping to improve healthcare at the polyclinic.
“As the covid-19 pandemic has taught us, our health is extremely important and access to quality healthcare is essential to one’s livelihood. This is the reason why the Sunon Asogli Power took the opportunity to heed the call of the Kpone Polyclinic,” he said.
Company’s commitment
Mr Zhengyi said the company was committed to helping the Kpone community where the company was sited and would undertake relevant projects to support the community through sponsorship and other interventions as part of its corporate social responsibility.
For example, he said the construction of a four-kilometre concrete road in the community, provision of an Astro-Turf for the community, as well as various donations to the Kpone Police Station and Fire Service were to cement that commitment.
The Kpone Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah Danquah, commended the company for the gesture, stressing that the items had come at the right time.
She indicated that the existing hematology analyser was over 10-years-old and broke down often.
“This has, therefore, come at an opportune time,” she said, adding that it would “help the polyclinic to be more efficient in its service” to the people.
Achieving UHC
The Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Mr Joseph Akuerteh Tettey, said the gesture would facilitate efforts to achieve universal health coverage in the community.
He urged authorities of the polyclinic to maintain the equipment in order to lengthen their lifespan.
The Chief Executive of the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, said his office was committed to continuing a new hospital project earmarked for Kpone for which the President cut the sod last year.
The Paramount Chief of Kpone, Nii Tetteh Otu, appealed to corporate institutions operating at Kpone to contribute to the development of the area.
