Appolonia City begins rehabilitation of Oyibi-Appolonia road

Daily Graphic May - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A real estate company, Appolonia City, has commenced rehabilitation works on the Oyibi Junction to Appolonia Road, a major step towards enhancing accessibility and connectivity for residents of Appolonia City and its surrounding communities.

The 6.5-kilometre road passes the front of Appolonia City to Appolonia town.

The rehabilitation is a response to long-standing concerns about the state of the route, which is a connecting route to Appolonia City and the neighbouring towns of Oyibi, Appolonia, Bonaparte and other adjoining areas.

The works include grading, compaction and surfacing to ensure durability and all-weather usability.

When completed, the improved road will provide a smoother and safer travel experience for thousands of residents, commuters and businesses, and reduce commuting time from Oyibi Junction to Appolonia City to about three minutes.

The construction supervisor for Appolonia City, Nana Wiafe Danquah, in an interview, explained that the project underscored Appolonia City's commitment to infrastructure development and sustainable urban growth.

“We recognise the importance of reliable road networks in promoting economic activity, enhancing safety, and improving the overall quality of life”.

“With the government working on the Adentan-Dodowa road, we want to contribute our quota to improving infrastructure in our community. Our goal is to make the Oyibi Junction to Appolonia road fully navigable for the benefit of not just our residents but the entire local population,” Nana Danquah said.

He said members of the community had expressed relief over the initiative, saying that one of the major challenges in the community would soon be resolved.

“Community members have welcomed the news, they are excited that their road network will soon improve and also expressed optimism about the impact the road will have on daily commuting,” Appolonia City’s construction supervisor further stated.

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre master-planned urban development in Oyibi, Accra, Ghana, featuring residential plots, retail centres, recreational spaces and commercial hubs designed to foster growth and convenience.

The development, almost equivalent in size to Tema, one of the largest cities in the Greater Accra Region, is expected to accommodate over 80,000 residents.