Angel Smile Foundation donates to female patients at Korle-bu teaching hospital, others

Gertrude Ankah May - 13 - 2024 , 00:13

A non-governmental Organisation, Angel Smile Foundation, has donated to women on admission, nurses and health assistants at the La Polyclinic and the Korle-bu teaching Hospital respectively.

The foundation through the development Queen Mother of La Nmati Dzarase, Naa Ofamota Otsejen I, gifted over 280 pieces of Wax Print (cloths) and others to the women as part of the Mother’s day celebration which was held on Sunday May 12, 2024.

The foundation also paid the medical bill of a seventeen years old girl at the Korle-bu Maternity ward whose parents could not afford to pay for her treatment.

Presenting the items to the women, the founder of Angel Smile foundation, Naa Ofamota Otsejen I, said she wants to see positive change in every woman hence through the foundation, she has supported and raised a generation of influential women who will positively impact the society.

She added that the foundation's mission is aimed at giving to orphans, teenage mothers and those in need as well as those who have suffered abuse and lost the chance to take control of their livesl.

She said the organisation also seek to rebuild their lives and bring out the potentials in them to become women of substance. "We do this by providing regular and consistent support to those who need our help by supporting orphans, abused and under age mothers whilst they learn new skills to create opportunities for their future". She noted.



“The foundation also seeks to alleviate stress and hunger allowing those in need to focus on education or learning a vocation and offer counselling and support to orphans and grant to orphanage owners or care givers so that they can provide adequate care and housing for those in care”, she added.

For his part, the Coordinator of Angel Smile Foundation, Mr. Ebenezer Adjei Adjetey advisedl parents not to use abusive words on their children whenever they are offended.

According to him, most of the curses and abusive words tend to have a major impact on the children in the future.

He urged mother to pray for their wards when they misbehaves and also train them in the fear of the Lord.

This, he said will help shape the life of every children to grow and become a better person in the future.

Staff at the La Poly clinic and Korle-bu Teaching Hospital on behalf of the women on admission expressed their gratitude to Naa Ofamota Otsejen I for the gesture.

